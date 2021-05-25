5 reasons why Golden State Warriors should be confident about their future going into the offseason

The Golden State Warriors' 2020-21 NBA season ended with a disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The defeat also brought to an end a historic 2020-21 campaign by Stephen Curry, who ended the season as an NBA MVP finalist. Curry was at his best before the elimination and gave us the best shooting month in NBA history.

However, the Golden State Warriors are now officially in the offseason and have a bevy of targets they need to achieve if they intend on being title contenders next season.

Why the Golden State Warriors have a great offseason ahead

It was painfully evident this season that the Golden State Warriors weren't built for a deep playoff run. The front office had failed to make changes and necessary additions which led to Dub Nation showing their anger and dissatisfaction with the team. Hashtags such as #FreeSteph started trending as many fans and analysts suggested that the team wasted one year of Curry's prime.

The Warriors' core group met after the Grizzlies game to discuss their next season. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, coach Steve Kerr and GM Bob Myers all made statements regarding their offseason goals and how they intend on getting right back into championship contention next season.

Bob Myers says there was a two-hour meeting at Warriors HQ with Stephen Curry on Saturday and a 90-minute convo with Draymond Green this morning. All about next steps. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 24, 2021

Let's take a look at 5 reasons why the Golden State Warriors should be confident about their future going into the offseason.

#1 Klay Thompson's return

Klay Thompson in 2019 NBA Finals - Game Six

Klay Thompson's return from injury is bound to make the Golden State Warriors one of the top 5 teams in the NBA. He is probably one of the few people who can give Curry a run for his money when it comes to shooting the ball. A career 42% three-point shooter, Klay Thompson is someone who complements Stephen Curry better than any other backcourt we've ever seen.

He is currently rehabbing from a torn achilles and the Golden State Warriors organization has assured him that he will return healthy next season. Klay Thompson is the ultimate Warrior who hates missing games and has been known to play through injuries. He has been vocal about how he not taking his rehab lightly and he intends to return 100% of himself.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith spoke about Klay Thompson's return:

"If Klay Thompson comes back healthy and Steph Curry is healthy with Klay, and with Wiseman and Draymond...I reserve the right to revisit this conversation about the Warriors or not going to win the chip next year. I mean immediately. That's how elite of shooters that they are."

#2 Stephen Curry expected to stay with Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry didn't sign an extension with the team in the offseason which fueled rumors about him leaving the Golden State Warriors. There is also a possibility that Curry could unselfishly take a smaller deal to allow the team to sign big free agents, similar to what Tim Duncan did for the San Antonio Spurs.

However, the most likely proposition for why didn't sign the extension is because he would sign another supermax. If that happens, Stephen Curry will become the only player in NBA history to sign a $200M+ deal twice in their career.

Stephen Curry is the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise. He has taken the organization to unimaginable heights and to where they are today. Curry also recently surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the franchise's all-time leading scorer, which led to several people rightfully calling him "Mr Warrior". It is almost unthinkable to imagine Curry donning another team's jersey.

GM Bob Myers assured Bay Area fans that the baby-faced assassin wasn't going anywhere and that the team was working on a deal to extend his stay.

Warriors GM Bob Myers is "pretty confident" that Golden State will be able to sign Stephen Curry to an extension this summer. https://t.co/Ws60govMoG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2021

#3 Role players healthy and significantly improved in the final stretch of the season

Golden State Warriors celebrate their win over the Sacramento Kings

Kelly Oubre Jr., James Wiseman and Damion Lee were all injured during the final stretch of games, which led to coach Steve Kerr using just an 8-man rotation. Those three players have been incredible for the team this season. Damion Lee is a knock-down shooter averaging nearly 40% from beyond the arc this season. James Wiseman has shown incredible potential in his rookie campaign, averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. At 7 feet tall, Wiseman solves the Warriors' size problem and his shooting ability also allows them to stretch the floor.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been the ultimate hustler for the team. He takes pride in defending the opposition's best players and causing opponent turnovers. He dives first for loose balls and protects the ball from going out of bounds. Oubre Jr. is a slasher who helps the Golden State Warriors with points in the paint.

Juan Toscano-Anderson showed amazing potential and he recently signed a multi-year deal with the team. Many have called him a young version of Andre Iguodala who comes off the bench with grit and passion, defending opposition guards and also helping in playmaking.

In the final stretch of the season, the Golden State Warriors were a top-10 team in the league. They were the best-rated defense in the final month of the regular season and in the last 20 games, they went 15-5 with just 8 rotation players. Kent Bazemore, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney showed their experience and led this team to an incredible run. They ended the season 39-33 (.542) and the players acknowledged that they were a different team than when they started the season in December.

With all these players returning healthy next season and looking at their significant growth, it is safe to say that the Golden State Warriors will make some noise in the Western Conference in 2021-22.

#4 Golden State Warriors is a big free-agent destination

Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals

With Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green healthy, the Golden State Warriors are an attractive team to play for. The same reason that got Kevin Durant ready to join the team is what will help convince other big free agents to sign with them.

Unselfish ball movement and high-volume marksman-like three-point shooting will sound enticing for any major player looking to win championships. GM Bob Myers spoke about how players admitted that they would have considered signing with the Golden State Warriors if Thompson hadn't gotten injured.

Full quote from Bob Myers: pic.twitter.com/4xTVjk7ep3 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 24, 2021

Kawhi Leonard has been linked with the Golden State Warriors. If the LA Clippers' postseason run ends in another early disappointing exit, the Warriors front office is certainly inclined to pursue the two-time Finals MVP in NBA free agency.

The Golden State #Warriors are expected to look into pursuing Kawhi Leonard in free agency if he is open to leaving the #Clippers, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. It's a long shot, but something to watch. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) April 12, 2021

With the three core players now healthy entering the next season, we might see a major free agent signing by the Golden State Warriors.

#5 Upcoming Draft picks

Golden State Warriors' season ended in disapointment.

The silver lining of them getting eliminated early is that they entered the lottery spots of the upcoming NBA draft. They are guaranteed a top-14 pick in the draft and there is a 2.4% chance it falls in the top 4.

Moreover, the Minnesota Timberwolves owe the Golden State Warriors their 2021 first-round draft pick. It is top-3 protected, which means if the Timberwolves get a top-3 pick, they get to keep it but if it is someone beyond the 4th pick, the Warriors get it. There is a 37.2% chance the Timberwolves' pick falls in the top 4, giving the Warriors a 62.8% chance of getting the pick.

If the Timberwolves do indeed end up lucking out and getting a top-3 pick, their first-round pick gets transferred to 2022 unprotected.

The Warriors must wait until the draft lottery on June 22 to learn whether the Timberwolves’ pick will convey this year.



If it doesn’t, Golden State will get Minnesota’s unprotected first-round pick in 2022. https://t.co/e2V8LTjUst — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 19, 2021

With all these reasons favoring the Golden State Warriors, it is safe to say that their future is bright.

