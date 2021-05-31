Which teams are still left in the 2021 NBA playoffs?

The Milwaukee Bucks swept the Miami Heat in 4 games in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo exacted revenge on the Heat from last year's playoffs. As a result, the Bucks are the first team to advance to the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The NBA has now released a tentative schedule for the conference semifinals, which has led to fans wondering which teams are still in the playoffs.

Which Eastern Conference teams are still playing in the 2021 NBA playoffs?

Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 - James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

The Miami Heat are the first team to be eliminated from the first round of the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the second round. The Philadelphia 76ers have a 3-0 lead over the Washington Wizards and it appears that the Wizards are on their way out as well. Russell Westbrook is not playing at a 100% due to his injured ankle. No team in NBA playoffs history has come back from a 0-3 deficit on 140 different occasions.

Fear the Deer. 🦌



The Bucks sweep the Heat to advance to the second round. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/dwNQuboueZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 29, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are still playing as well. However, the Nets hold a commanding 3-1 lead over the Celtics. The former publicly said they don't intend on returning to Boston for Game 6. Hence we should expect them to clinch the series in Game 5. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown are both injured and we cannot expect Jayson Tatum to mount a 3-1 comeback himself.

The Nets run away from the Celtics in Game 4 💥



KD: 42 Pts, 14-20 FG

Kyrie: 39 Pts, 11 Reb

Harden: 23 Pts, 18 Ast



They takes a 3-1 lead back to Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/eFAaHMgjLt — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2021

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are still playing as well, and the latter has 3-1 strongholds over the men from the Big Apple. Game 5 is the elimination game for the Knicks and we shall wait and see if they have a comeback in them or will they throw in the towel.

Which Western Conference teams are still playing in the 2021 NBA playoffs?

LA Lakers' LeBron James and Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul

The NBA Western Conference is closely contested as usual. Every team is still active in this conference with three different series tied at 2-2 in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns are tied at two games apiece and the action now heads to Phoenix for Game 5. The Lakers won games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 lead but the Suns responded in Game 4 to even the series. Anthony Davis' injury played a major role and we shall see how the reigning champions perform in Game 5.

"I said, ‘I don’t know if it’ll be two minutes. I don’t know if it’ll be 32 minutes, but I feel like I’ve got to try to give you what I’ve got.’”

- @CP3



Not only did Paul play, but he thrived, leading the Suns to a Game 4 victory and sending the series back to Phoenix tied 2-2. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 30, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers are also battling an enticing series in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Mavericks had 2-0 strongholds over the Clippers, having beaten the latter on the road. However, Luka Doncic and co. blew away both their opportunities to win at home and now the series is tied at two games apiece. Game 5 is at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Denver Nuggets-Portland Trail Blazers series is another nail-biter in the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Jamal Murray-less Nuggets managed to win games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 lead but the Trail Blazers evened the series in a Game 4 blowout. They now head to the Ball Arena in Colorado for a Game 5.

Finally, the Utah Jazz are playing the 8th-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and hold a 2-1 lead over them. The Grizzlies aren't favored to win this series given the return of Jazz's Donovan Mitchell to the lineup. Even though the series is only down to three games and is very much active, the Jazz are expected to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

