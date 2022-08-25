Which tequila brand does LeBron James own? Taking a closer look at NBA star's entrepreneurial foray into the liquor business

With a net worth of $1.2 billion, LeBron James is not only one of the most successful NBA players ever, he is one of the richest as well.

The 18-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion has a number of income sources apart from the salary that he gets from the LA Lakers. LeBron James recently signed a $97.1 million two-year contract extension. James is also an entrepreneur and has made multiple sound investments in the past two decades.

The 37-year old has a minority stake in the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. after he invested in the Fenway Sports Group in 2011. This article looks at another rewarding venture by James: the Lobos 1707 Tequila brand. The company has been highly successful in recent years and often features in James' promotional posts on his social media.

A closer look at LeBron James’ “Lobos 1707” tequila brand

Lobos as a tequila company has enjoyed tremendous success in recent years, part of which could be accredited to LeBron James’ investment in 2020. James is a big fan of the company and claimed the following about the investment:

"I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special. When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I just wanted to be a part of it."

Apart from a consistent increase in sales and reach, Lobos 1707 has also impressed critics. The company’s reposado was voted the Best Reposado tequila at the recently held "2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition". Lobos’ Reposado tequila is priced at $51, and is aged six months. Furthermore, the reposado is blended with the Lobos 1707 Tequila Extra Añejo and is then stored in Pedro Ximénez wine barrels.

Founded in 2018, Lobos 1707 was launched in 2020 by founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio alongside CEO Dia Simms and LeBron James.The brand currently has a total of four products: the Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, and the Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via kingjames/IG)



@KingJames still wants to show off the bounce entering year 19(via kingjames/IG) .@KingJames still wants to show off the bounce entering year 19 🐰(via kingjames/IG)https://t.co/KY2jAhY6oT

Lobos’ Reposado was recently chosen as one of the five best tequilas in the world by Forbes. While the overall net worth of the company is currently unknown, it is safe to conclude that the company is in good financial shape. The LA Lakers superstar might be nearing the twilight of his NBA career, but, via his business ventures, he has plenty of scope to continue earning the big bucks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman