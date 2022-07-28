Which Tequila brand does Michael Jordan own? Looking at NBA legend's super premium liquor brand and how Jeanie Buss is linked to it

Michael Jordan is one of the best players to ever grace the basketball court. He retired from the game with six NBA championships. Although he hasn't been on the court for 19 years now, "His Airness" still finds ways to make headlines.

The 59-year-old is the co-owner of Cincoro Tequila, which is one of the most premium brands in the country. Jordan had a long-lasting impact on basketball. However, he has continued to be a motivation for many even after his retirement.

Cincoro @Cincoro Getting ready to hit the track and support From the glass to the racetracks, we strive for earned victoriesGetting ready to hit the track and support @23XIRacing , Michael and Yvette Jordan, @ericchurch , and Ben Weprin enjoying a glass at @GraduateHotels in Nashville. #EarnedVictories From the glass to the racetracks, we strive for earned victories 🏁 Getting ready to hit the track and support @23XIRacing, Michael and Yvette Jordan, @ericchurch, and Ben Weprin enjoying a glass at @GraduateHotels in Nashville. #EarnedVictories https://t.co/LxukVDUwlA

The Hall of Famer is one of only three billionaires in the league. His brand, Cincoro Tequila, is one of the reasons why he is on that elusive list. He has several other business ventures in the form of an NBA team and his own fashion brand. But the tequila business is something different from his other investments.

#LifeWellPlayed #EarnedVictories #Tequila Raising a glass to the fathers who are there for every victory, big and small. Happy Father’s Day from the Cincoro Family. Raising a glass to the fathers who are there for every victory, big and small. Happy Father’s Day from the Cincoro Family. #LifeWellPlayed #EarnedVictories #Tequila https://t.co/0DMbj2YX8K

How is Jeanie Buss involved in Michael Jordan's Tequila brand?

Jordan started the premium brand in 2019 along with four other NBA team owners. Jeanie Buss, owner of the LA Lakers; Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks; and Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics.

Jeanie Buss @JeanieBuss @Cincoro Happy Birthday to my co-founder of Cincoro Tequila, Michael Jordan!! How do you keep getting hotter?? Happy Birthday to my co-founder of Cincoro Tequila, Michael Jordan!! How do you keep getting hotter?? 🔥 @Cincoro https://t.co/TvADerXgJP

It seems odd that Jordan is involved in a business venture with the owners of three other NBA franchises. However, it is believed that the five met at a dinner in 2016, and that is where the idea of starting Cincoro Tequila was formed.

Buss, who is the co-owner of the Lakers, is an equal partner in the company. She played an active part in making it the most premium tequila on the market. The 60-year-old is regarded as one of the most powerful women in sports. Her inclusion has certainly been very impactful for the brand.

Coda @Coda_10 LOBOS 1707 wins best REPOSADO TEQUILA of 2022 beating Michael Jordans Cincoro tequila. LOBOS 1707 wins best REPOSADO TEQUILA of 2022 beating Michael Jordans Cincoro tequila. https://t.co/IONHtaBbwq

Jeanie Buss' star player, LeBron James, is also part of the tequila business. The 37-year-old has consistently been involved in the all-time greatest player debates alongside Michael Jordan. This debate has never been settled, but the "Kid from Akron's," Lobo 1707 tequila was able to defeat Jordan's Cincoro Tequilla to win 2022's Best Reposado Tequila award.

Despite the defeat, Jordan is planning to stay in the premium tequila market for the long haul. He is a great businessman and will certainly be looking at ways to improve his brand. With a group of big owners around him, he will certainly achieve that feat and establish his dominance in the tequila market.

Just like how he did it on the basketball court.

