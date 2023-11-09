White Chocolate excludes Dwight Howard while discussing gay NBA players: "Never got that vibe"

Jason Williams aka White Chocolate went on comedian Andrew Schultz’s podcast “Flagrant”. They discussed multiple topics, including Dwight Howard. Gay players in the NBA was also another subject talked about. Williams offered some insight on the topic as a former player.

“There probably are gay players in the NBA. There are probably gay players in all sports,” Williams said.

However, he did not include his former teammate Dwight Howard in that group. Howard has been subject to recent speculation about his sexuality. Some have questioned the former Magic star's sexuality after he was sued for sexual assault by a man.

Williams said he did not see Howard in that way. He did not notice anything that would have led him to believe Howard was gay.

“Hey look, when I played with him in Orlando bro I never got that vibe,” Williams said.

Did Dwight Howard affect the locker room with his sexuality?

The former NBA point guard Jason Williams did say he had no issue with anyone that was gay. He also said he had no issues with Dwight Howard if he was gay. He praised his basketball skills.

“(Dwight Howard) was one of the most dominant basketball players. Ever,” Williams said.

Schultz and the other comedians of course got a few jokes off at Howard’s expense. Schultz joked that Howard’s stats were more impressive given the circumstances he faced on the court.

“He was doing it with distraction too, that's the other thing like most players get to just focus on the game he's got to not think about how hot everyone is,” Schultz said. “Live your life bro.”

Williams did offer a bit more insight on what a gay player may do to affect an NBA locker room. He downplayed any negative aspects to the potential scenario.

“If a gay guy is on a team that has championship aspirations, during the two hours of the game, it will not affect the team at all,” Williams said. “He knows what time it is when he gets on the court because he knows what everyone wants to accomplish.”

Williams also dismissed any rumors or allegations that Howard was not signed this summer due to his sexuality. He said if he was good enough to help a team win, then teams would have signed Howard no problem.

Williams said the issues go beyond sexuality as well. He gave other examples like Colin Kaepernick. Williams said Kapernick would be signed if he could help a team win. Owners would deal with any distractions if the player has the talent to help the team.