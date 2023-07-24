Who are the 5 tallest point guards in NBA History? Featuring Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons, and others

Based on eye tests, the ideal NBA point guard is a player who is generally 6'3", 6'4", or shorter. That was until Magic Johnson came into the league and changed that narrative. The 6'9" guard influenced that players with size can be as good ball-handlers as point guards and possess the same skills.

He led the LA Lakers to five championships, winning the finals MVP and regular season MVP awards three times apiece and several All-NBA nominations. Magic also led the league in assists four times.

Johnson set the trend, and several other oversized point guards followed in his footsteps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Magic Johnson is among the five tallest NBA point guards

The former LA Lakers star was certainly going to be among the tallest point guards ever. Despite his influence, the position remains occupied by smaller players even today. It's an anomaly to see guards 6'5" or bigger. However, there are several of them that have played in the NBA. We look at Magic and the four other tallest point guards of all time below.

#1 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons in action during Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons stands tall at 6'10". He's played as a point guard throughout his NBA career while switching positions if needed. However, he's had the rock in his hands for the two teams (76ers and Nets) he's represented so far.

Simmons has elite vision and passing ability in transition, solid ball-handling skills and versatile defensive ability to guard all positions have the potential to make him one of the best guards in the league.

#2 Magic Johnson

LA Lakers and NBA legend Magic Johnson

6'9" Magic Johnson, surprisingly isn't atop the list. The basketball Hall of Famer spent all his tenure in the NBA as a starting point guard for the Lakers. He's regarded as the best point guard of all time by many. Magic was a flashy passer and dribbler in his prime but also quite efficient.

#3 Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway

Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway (L) in action against MJ's Bulls

Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway stood tall at 6'7". The former Orlando Magic point guard had one of the best handles for a point guard ever seen. He influenced several players in the NBA with his bag. His former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, even claims that Penny was Kobe Bryant before Kobe.

#4 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic in action during Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

Modern-day superstar Luka Doncic is next on the list, billed at 6'7" inches. Nobody uses their frame better in today's game to gain a mismatch advantage than Doncic. He's too skilled for someone his size, which allows him to get to his spots and flourish as a scorer while also making a significant impact as a playmaker.

#5 Ron Harper

Ron Harper (C) with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Ron Harper was listed as 6'6". The five-time champion was one of the best all-around guards in his prime before he entirely reinvented himself as a big perimeter defender while continuing to be a ball-handler. Harper was a winning player, and his resume of winning five championships speaks for itself.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!