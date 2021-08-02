Who has the biggest feet in the NBA?

Fans and analysts focus on an NBA players' height because it determines what position he can play and how well he can shoot contested shots. One also takes note of wingspan as it helps a player in his game but many don't focus on the size of the athlete's feet. It is usually an inconsequential statistic and an NBA player's foot size doesn't determine his game in any way.

However, fans started to pay more attention to NBA players' foot sizes after Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals, when Kevin Durant's foot was barely an inch on top of the three-point line. What everyone thought was a game-winning three-pointer was later confirmed as a long two-pointer that sent the game into overtime.

Durant spoke about his shot in the postgame interview, saying:

"My big a** foot stepped on the line. I just seen the little screenshot, how close I was to ending [their] season off that shot, but it wasn't in God's plan."

It was a moment etched in NBA Playoffs history as one of the biggest "What if" moments and it got fans curious about the superstar's shoe size. It turns out Durant wears a size larger than required to achieve a feather-weight feel on the court, as reported by Chris Herring in 2018.

Who wears the largest shoe size in the NBA?

It turns out Kevin Durant doesn't wear the largest shoe size in the NBA and that title belongs to the Lopez brothers. Brook and Robin Lopez both wear size 20 shoes whereas KD wears size 18.

Robin and Brook Lopez were both signed to Adidas for a long time but recently switched to Nike as they prefer Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak sneaker line.

The largest shoe size in NBA history was worn by Shaquille O'Neal, who wore a gigantic size 23.

