Who were Bob Knight's wives? Closer look at late Hall of Fame coach's personal life

Iconic coach Bob Knight passed away aged 83 on November 1. The late Hall of Fame coach was known for his three national titles at Indiana. The man known for his relentless on-court outbursts was married twice.

He married his first wife Nancy Falk, in 1963. They divorced in 1985, and he later married Kareth Vieth Edgar, an Oklahoma high basketball coach.

Knight's family released a statement upon his death. Following poor health for a few years, he was hospitalized with an illness in April. The statement read (via ESPN):

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored."

He was elected and inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991. Bob Knight had previously asked not to be renominated for the marquee honor as he called the voting panel's rejection of him.

A look at Bob Knight's personal life

Bob Knight married Nancy Falk and shared two children with her — Tim and Pat. Soon after his divorce from Falk in 1985, Knight married his second wife, Karen Vieth Edgar.

Edgar was a former high school basketball coach at Oklahoma and led Lomega High School to several state championships. She was also inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. Per Lookout Info, she also coached Kelli Litsch and LeAnn Nalewaja — some of the best players in the city's history.

His son Pat was at Indiana from 1991 to 1995 and was head coach at Lamar from the time of his legendary father's retirement. Pat coached Texas Tech after his father's retirement. In April, it was Pat who had constant updates about Knight's health to the world. Suffering from dementia, Knight was looked after round the clock before his passing on November 1.

According to the New York Post, Knight had earlier said that he had no regrets when it was his time.

“When my time on earth is gone, and my activities here are passed. I want them to bury me upside down, and my critics can kiss my a**.”

There surely won't be another dynamic personality as Bob Knight in the history of the sport.