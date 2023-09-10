Who are Bogdan Bogdanovic's parents? Taking a closer look at Serbian star’s personal life

Bogdan Bogdanovic tore it up for Serbia at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Let’s take a look at Bogdanovic’s parents and personal background.

Bogdanovic is an NBA player for the Atlanta Hawks. He was born on Aug. 18, 1992, in Belgrade, Serbia, to Dragan and Koviljka Bogdanovic.

Not much is known about Bogdanovic’s parents or his personal life. He is not related to fellow NBA player Bojan Bogdanovic, who is Croatian and was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bogdanovic's parents were in attendance during their son's run to the World Cup final in The Philippines. They made the long journey to Southeast Asia to witness one of their son's biggest athletic accomplishments.

The NBA player shared a moment with his parents following Serbia's win against Canada in the semifinals. Bogdanovic went to embrace his parents in the stands at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila following the game.

The NBA star was overjoyed to have his family in attendance for one of the biggest moments of his career. He knows they are his biggest fans.

“Them and my friends, they believed since day one. And we were booking tickets, you know, we didn’t know who would come with us as a team, and I’m so happy that they are here to witness this moment and to share it with me and this is unbelievable,” Bogdanovic said after the game.

The Atlanta Hawk and Serbian basketball player is related to the famous Serbian architect Bogdan Bogdanovic, who died in 2010. The two share the same name.

Who is Bogdan Bogdanovic?

Bogdan Bogdanovic is a sharp-shooting small forward in the NBA. He is the leader of the Serbian team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup due to Nikola Jokic’s absence. He led Serbia to the World Cup final for the first time in nine years.

He has played in the NBA since 2017. He was selected 27th in the 2014 draft by the Phoenix Suns. However, he stayed in Europe until 2017.

He played for the Serbian club Partizan before playing in Turkey with Fenerbahce. His draft rights were traded to the Sacramento Kings, and he began his NBA career with the Kings in 2017.

He made his NBA debut on Oct. 23, 2017. He scored 12 points in 25 minutes off the bench for the Kings.

Bogdanovic stayed with the Kings until he became a free agent in 2020. He then signed with the Atlanta Hawks after feeling betrayed by the Kings after a trade fell through that would have sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bogdanovic helped lead the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. They eventually lost to the Bucks, who went on to win the NBA title.

The Serbian has averaged double figures in scoring in every season of his NBA career. He is a career 38.7% 3-point shooter.

He had a career season in 44 games with the Hawks in 2020-21. The season was shortened due to COVID, and Bogdanovic struggled with injuries but played well in his return. He averaged 16.4 points per game and shot 43.8% from downtown that season.

He is a proud Serbian and has represented the national team at multiple tournaments. He played with the team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Serbia won silver after losing to the United States in the gold medal match.