Who is Brittany Schmitt and how is she related to Danny Granger? All you need to know

Danny Granger's last NBA game took place in early 2015. The former star player hasn't been active since then and he retired shortly after. Granger recently appeared in the spotlight as fans believe he dated Brittany Schmitt, a comedian.

Schmitt recently had a sketch that involved an NBA player. The comedian spoke about her relationship with a basketball player who played in the NBA. The player, according to the comedian, is a Jehovah's Witness.

As the comedy sketch became popular, many fans speculated that it was Danny Granger who hooked up with Schmitt. He is a Jehovah's Witness and fits the description the comedian shared with her audience.

Brittany Schmitt may have dated Danny Granger

Danny Granger hasn't been in the NBA for seven years, yet his name suddenly became a popular topic. Brittany Schmitt's "Ex in the NBA" sketch has gotten millions of views all over social media, which is why the former Indiana Pacer appeared in the spotlight.

During the sketch, the comedian talks about briefly hooking up with a former NBA player who is a Jehovah's Witness. Schmitt revealed some interesting details about their time together, although it's hard to say whether this really happened or not.

At the 2:25 mark in the video above, Brittany Schmitt spoke about the mysterious NBA player she hooked up with.

"“I heard from a guy recently that I used to hook up with in the NBA," Schmitt said in the video. "He called to tell me that now he’s a Jehovah’s Witness and I should repent, and I started laughing.”

The comedian also spoke about googling former NBA players who are Jehovah's Witnesses and pointed out that the player she hooked up with is "the light-skinned one."

Brittany Schmitt said nothing about Danny Granger, but it didn't take long for NBA fans to bring the former All-Star into the conversation. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, almost everyone believes that it was Granger who hooked up with the comedian.

Danny Granger is a Jehovah's Witness and he was baptized in 2017. All signs point to him, but the comedian is yet to confirm her relationship with the 2008-09 Most Improved Player of the Year.

Who is Brittany Schmitt?

Brittanny Schmitt was born in August 1990 and her “From Ho to Housewife” show has gained a lot of popularity. Her comedy sketch with the NBA player has gone viral, which is why she's one of the trending comedians of 2022.

Schmitt may have dated Danny Granger at one point, but she is now married to Chris Rutkowski, who is also a comedian. The two tied the knot in 2017.

Granger may have dated Brittany Schmitt (Image via Getty Images)

According to her viral video, Schmitt's husband googled former NBA players who are Jehovah's Witnesses and told her that there aren't many of them.

Schmitt's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be around $300,000. Besides comedy, she's also a talent acquisition consultant at her own company.

Poll : 0 votes