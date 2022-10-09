Who is Brittany Schmitt's husband Chris Rutkowski? All you need to know

Brittany Schmitt has been very popular among NBA fans lately. The 32-year-old comedian had a sketch that involved an NBA player and ever since then, she's gained millions of views and a lot of new fans.

Despite all the signs pointing to Danny Granger, no one really knows who's the NBA player that the comedian hooked up with. However, that's all in the past now. Schmitt married Chris Rutkowski in 2017 and they've been together since.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about Brittany Schmitt and her husband. Chris has appeared in several videos with Brittany on their own talk show on YouTube.

Brittany Schmitt married Chris Rutkowski in 2017

Schmitt may have been involved with Danny Granger at some point in her life. While hooking up with an NBA player must have been exciting, the popular comedian found her soulmate and married him in 2017.

Brittany and Chris Rutkowski have kept their relationship away from the public. There are almost no details available about them and no one really knows much about their history.

However, in one of her skits, the comedian mentioned that she has been with her husband for seven years. Due to this, we can safely assume that the two met sometime in 2015.

Brittany's Instagram account has more than 100 posts, yet only a couple of them involve her husband. Obviously, the two are trying their best to keep their relationship away from prying eyes, which is probably best for them.

However, the couple had an interesting talk-show series on Brittany's YouTube channel. Chris and Brittany talked about many things, including their looks and previous relationships. Unsurprisingly, they've also covered a lot of adult topics.

Brittany Schmitt's husband is quite a mysterious person. However, considering that she's been very popular lately, it won't be surprising if she reveals more details about her marriage and her past with Chris.

Danny Granger may have been Brittany's ex

In her "Ex in the NBA" sketch, Brittany Schmitt revealed that she has hooked up with an NBA player in the past. She also said that the player eventually became a Jehovah's Witness and called to tell her that she should repent.

There aren't many former NBA players who are Jehovah's Witnesses. In fact, the list is very short and the comedian narrowed it further by claiming that the player she hooked up with is light-skinned.

Danny Granger may have hooked up with Brittany Schmitt in the past (Image via Getty Images)

Granger was born and raised as a Jehovah's Witness. However, he wasn't baptized until 2017, two years after his retirement from the NBA. This may have been life-changing stuff for the former player and he may have reached out to Brittany Schmitt at that point.

Danny Granger spent 10 years in the NBA, playing for the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Miami Heat. Despite never winning a championship ring, the small forward is one of the best players in Pacers history.

