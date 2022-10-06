Who are Brittney Griner's parents Raymond Griner and Sandra Griner? All you need to know

Brittney Griner's impressive basketball career was put on hold in 2022. In February, the talented player was arrested on drug charges in Russia and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Her parents, Raymond and Sandra, have supported Brittney throughout her entire life. Despite disagreeing with some of her choices, they've stood by her since and are also working on getting her released from prison.

This article will reveal everything we know about Brittney Griner's parents, their occupations, and the things they've done for the popular basketball star.

Brittney Griner has received a lot of support from her parents

Griner has been one of the most amazing WNBA players since she entered the league in 2013. She's received a lot of support from her parents, who recognized her athletic talents when she was young.

Brittney's father is Raymond Griner and he's a retired deputy sheriff. Raymond is also a military veteran who served in Vietnam for two years. After Vietnam, he returned to the United States where he worked in the sheriff's office of Harris County, Texas.

Raymond Griner spent around three decades working as a sheriff's deputy before retiring. Thanks to his military experience, this was a perfect job for him.

Sandra Griner, Brittney's mother, is a housewife. Her exact background and age are unknown, but it's believed that she is around 55. Sandra and Raymond have four kids and Brittney is the youngest child.

What's interesting about Brittney Griner's parents is that they are not very tall. Raymond is around 6-foot-2, while Sandra stands at 5-foot-6. Pier, Brittney's sister, is 5-foot-8.

Brittney, on the other hand, is listed at 6-foot-9 and is one of the tallest players in WNBA history. Thanks to her height, Griner was able to achieve a lot during her basketball career and lead the league in both scoring and blocks.

Griner's impressive basketball career

Brittney Griner is a generational talent. At Baylor University, she was one of the most prominent basketball players, which is why she was picked with the first overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

Just a year later, Griner led her team, the Phoenix Mercury, to the championship. She's stayed with the Mercury her entire career and was named an All-Star eight times. Griner also led the league in scoring in 2017 and 2019.

Despite playing in the WNBA for less than a decade, Griner is ranked fourth in the all-time blocks with 716. She also set the record for most blocks in a season in 2014, when she blocked 129 shots.

The Phoenix Mercury center is a unique player and it's a shame that she's not able to play basketball anymore. However, a Russian court will hear her appeal against the nine-year prison sentence on October 25, which may result in a reduced sentence.

