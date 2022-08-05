What is Britney Griner's net worth? Estimating the recently convicted WNBA star's personal wealth

Britney Griner was detained in Russia, where she was charged with smuggling and possessing narcotics. The story has caught the media's attention, and many fans have tried to help the talented basketball player.

The WNBA star might return to her homeland soon after the Joe Biden administration offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker, for her and Paul Whelan, another U.S. citizen arrested in Russia.

So far, there has been no further discussion regarding the exchange. The two-time gold medalist was sentenced to nine years for drug charges, which will likely make the prisoner exchange even harder to do.

In this article, we will find out how much Griner is worth and where she's made most of her money.

Britney Griner has made millions thanks to her basketball skills

Britney Griner is a nine-year WNBA veteran who was the first overall pick in the 2013 draft. She's spent her entire career with the Phoenix Mercury, where she's been a seven-time All-Star.

However, WNBA players get paid a lot less than their NBA counterparts, which is why Griner's contract with the Mercury is worth only $664,544. This is the value of a three-year contract, which means that one of the best female players in the world makes only around $200,000 in the league.

Due to low salaries, many talented WNBA players play overseas during the offseason. This is how Griner made a lot of money as she joined the Zhejiang Golden Bulls in China after he rookie season.

Mark J. Burns @markjburns88 Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (No. 1 pick) made $49,440 in 2013. In China, she got paid $600K w/ the WCBA’s Zhejiang Golden Bulls. Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (No. 1 pick) made $49,440 in 2013. In China, she got paid $600K w/ the WCBA’s Zhejiang Golden Bulls.

Griner earned $600,000 in China for just four months of basketball, which was 12 times more than her rookie contract with the Mercury.

The WNBA star also spent three seasons in Russia, where she's currently detained. Griner played for UMMC Ekaterinburg, winning multiple championships.

Griner reportedly made $1 million per season in Russia, so it's not surprising that she decided to play there. While her biggest WNBA contract is the maximum contract, the most she's made in a single season in the United States is $227,000.

Griner's net worth in 2022 is estimated at $5 million.

WNBA vs. NBA salaries

Griner has found herself in a difficult situation after possessing drugs. However, WNBA players will most likely keep playing overseas unless something drastically changes.

While NBA players make millions, even on minimum contracts, WNBA players, at best, make hundreds of thousands.

The harsh truth is that the WNBA is not very popular. It is also a relatively young league as it was founded in 1996, so it may need a few more decades to grow and become popular.

The NBA brings in 120 times more revenue than the WNBA, and that is why NBA players are paid so much more. Until the women's professional basketball league finds a way to be more profitable, its players will keep playing overseas.

