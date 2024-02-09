Who is Cameron Brown? Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown’s son steps up to assist 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

Cameron Brown, the son of Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown, is set for a big weekend in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. He will be working in Defensive Quality Control for the San Francisco 49ers as they look to capture NFL gold by winning the Lombardi trophy. His father, Mike Brown, is currently coaching the Sacramento Kings, eager to lead the team back to the postseason.

Last year, Mike Brown led the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs for the first time since 2006, marking the longest playoff drought in league history. Although the team failed in their quest to capture an NBA title, they now sit in seventh place in the West, meaning they could potenitally avoid the play-in tournament by securing a top-six seed.

This weekend, however, Kings coach Mike Brown will head to Las Vegas where he will support his son as the 49ers look to secure a title of their own. The team will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be attempting to win their second straight Super Bowl.

For Cameron Brown, the opportunity to win a Super Bowl in his first season with the team would be a momentous occasion. After spending two seasons working in the NCAA, he joined the San Francisco 49ers as a Defensive Quality Control Coach.

Cameron Brown got to celebrate NBA Championship win with his father

For Cameron Brown, the chance to coach in the Super Bowl shares several similarities to his father's success in the NBA. Although Brown and the Kings failed to make it to the NBA Finals last season, Cameron Brown has had the chance to celebrate an NBA title in the past.

Back in 2017 when the Golden State Warriors won a championship over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mike Brown had the chance to celebrate with his family. In an article for Andscape, the NBA coach cited his championship celebration with his sons as one of his best memories.

The success as a coach has seemingly rubbed off on Cameron Brown, who has thrived in his role with the San Francisco 49ers. As 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was quoted saying in an interview with Andscape:

“Cameron is so detailed. He’s a smart young man. He does a tremendous job with all the things I give him to do. He and I meet every week to go over all the analytic stuff. He preps me in my communication."

Heading into this weekend's event, the San Francisco 49ers sit as slight favorites to win the Super Bowl with -122 odds. Meanwhile, the defending champs enter as underdogs at +102.

