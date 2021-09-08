Who is Cedric Ceballos? Looking at the former LA Lakers All-Star who's battling COVID-19 in ICU

Former Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers small forward Cedric Ceballos recently posted on Twitter updating fans about his condition after contracting COVID-19. Ceballos played in the NBA for 11 seasons and can be seen wearing a face mask whilst on a hospital bed in the image.

The 1992 Slam Dunk contest winner, Cedric Ceballos was selected as an All-Star in 1995 and finished his career with the Miami Heat in 2001. Ceballos posted on Twitter asking his fans to pray for him, and apologized to anyone he had offended during his life.

In this article, we look over his profile as a majority of the NBA rushes in to offer support during his difficult time.

Cedric Ceballos played for the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns during his NBA career

Initially, Cedric Ceballos informed fans on Instagram and had to postpone one of the events a meet and greet event related to the Cedric Ceballos Foundation. The former NBA star announced that he had contracted COVID but was resting at home. He hoped for a speedy recovery and claimed that the meet and greet event will be re—scheduled.

However, his condition over the past two weeks has gotten worse. Cedric Ceballos posted on Twitter informing fans that he had been admitted to the ICU and asked for support and prayers. With his condition having worsened, the official NBA Twitter account also posted a message of support for the former Phoenix Suns draftee.

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021

Cedric Ceballos was the 48th overall pick of the 1990 NBA draft and played for five seasons with the Phoenix Suns before moving to the LA Lakers. Ceballos won the slam dunk competition in 1992 and was selected as an All-Star for the first and only time in his career after his second season with the LA Lakers.

Never the most prolific of small forwards, Ceballos enjoyed two straight seasons for the LA Lakers averaging more than 20 points before returning to the Phoenix Suns for two further years.

After another two-year stint with the Dallas Mavericks where he was reduced to a bench player, Cedric Ceballos finished his career with the Miami Heat after a half-season spell with the Detroit Pistons.

Cedric Ceballos during his LA Lakers stint. (Image via NBA)

After his NBA career, Ceballos played for a number of teams in the ABA and became part-owner of the league’s Arizona Scorpions. In 2011, Ceballos suffered a series of heart attacks and recovered after undergoing angioplasty.

Also Read

Cedric Ceballos had to get two stents placed in his heart and has now contracted COVID-19 at the age of 52. His condition, for the time being, seems concerning and further updates are expected on the matter in the coming days.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee