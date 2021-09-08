"My fight is not done" - Former LA Lakers player and All-Star Cedric Ceballos reveals he's in ICU with COVID-19

Former LA Lakers player Cedric Ceballos revealed Tuesday that he has been in the intensive care unit for the last 10 days with Covid-19. He asked his family and friends for prayers and apologized to anyone he had wronged in the past.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but*. I am asking ALL family, friends, and prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," Ceballos posted and captioned a photo on his Twitter account where he can be seen wearing an Oxygen mask strapped to his head.

"If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done," he added.

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021

The latest development came 11 days after Cedric Ceballos, 52, first revealed via his Instagram account that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am out of the hospital and currently resting at home,” he posted at the time.

Both the NBA and Phoenix Suns have since posted messages of support for Cedric Ceballos.

Stay strong, Ced! ✊



Our thoughts and prayers are with you 💜🧡 https://t.co/i1v9QmYnMu — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 7, 2021

Members of the NBA family are keeping Cedric Ceballos in their thoughts as he courageously battles COVID-19. We wish Cedric a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/I6PAqmO1YR — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2021

Former LA Lakers player Cedric Ceballos - Slam Dunk Winner

Selected 48th overall by the Phoenix Suns in round 2 of the 1990 NBA draft, Cedric Ceballos played for five teams throughout his NBA career spanning 11 seasons. His career highlight was the 1994-95 season when he led the LA Lakers in scoring with 21.7 points per game that earned him a spot on the NBA All-Star team. He also won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1992.

Ceballos again led the scoring charts for the LA Lakers during the 1995-96 season when he averaged 21.2 ppg, and became the first Lakers player to clock a 50-point game in more than 20 years.

Cedric Cebbalos during his Phoenix Suns days

During the 1992-93 season, Ceballos led the NBA in field goal percentage (57.6) and helped the Phoenix Suns reach the NBA finals before losing to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. He closed out his NBA stints with the Detroit Pistons (2000) and Miami Heat in the 2000-01 season.

Past heart issues for Cedric Ceballos

Also Read

A distant relative of the late LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, Ceballos suffered several minor heart attacks in 2011, while playing for the Arizona Scorpions in the ABA. He had to undergo surgery to address the issue of blocked arteries and made a successful recovery. Heart issues, as we know, are considered critical factors for Coronavirus patients.

Edited by Prem Deshpande