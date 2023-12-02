Who is the coach of the Golden State Warriors?

Steve Kerr is the coach of the Golden State Warriors. Kerr took over the reins of the franchise in 2014 replacing Mark Jackson, and has been the cornerstone of the Warriors' success over the past decade.

The Golden State Warriors have appeared in the NBA Finals six times since 2014 (2015-2019, 2022) and have claimed the title four times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022).

Steve Kerr started his coaching career in 2014, 11 years after he retired from playing. Kerr spent 14 years in the league (1989-2003) and won the title five times, three with the Chicago Bulls (1996-1998) and two with the San Antonio Spurs (1999, 2003).

Kerr also won the Coach of the Year award in 2016 while leading the franchise to a 73-9 record in the NBA, the best record in league history.

The veteran coach has also spent time with Team USA, first as an assistant coach and then as head coach, but he is expected to step down after the Olympic Games next summer.

In addition, Steve Kerr bought a minority stake at the Spanish football club Mallorca last summer, joining fellow NBA legend Steve Nash who is also a co-owner of the club.

"I’m a friend of Andy Kohlberg and we were talking this summer. He told me about the change in ownership, and offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group," Steve Kerr said back in August, via The Athletic.

"I’m really looking forward to it, I was in Mallorca last summer to watch a match, supporting the team and becoming a fan. It’s a very exciting opportunity."

Steve Kerr expects Golden State Warriors megastar Klay Thompson to elevate his game moving forward

Klay Thompson is experiencing some ups and downs early in the season, while the Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start with just nine wins over the first 19 games and three wins over the last 10 games.

Some Golden State Warriors fans even urged Steve Kerr to bench the four-time NBA champion and make changes to the team's starting lineup. However, Kerr shared his expectation that Thompson will get back to his usual standards following his 22-point, six-rebound performance vs the LA Clippers on Thursday (114-120).

"That’s why he’s out there with that group, to give them a scorer. It felt like the game rewarded him for continuing to fight and not worrying about anything. He kept shooting, and the ball bounced his way. That’s the Klay that I expect for the rest of the year," Steve Kerr told media afterwards, via Yahoo Sports.

"I thought he was great against Sacramento the other night. As long as he’s patient and doesn’t beat himself up, just stays with it and brings the energy defensively. He’s a great player."

Klay Thompson is averaging 15.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.3 apg in 18 games so far on 40.7 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from three. The Golden State Warriors will face the Clippers again on Saturday, this time in Los Angeles, completing the two-game series with the fellow Western Conference powerhouse.