Who are Cody Zeller's brothers? How many Zeller brothers are in the NBA?

The Miami Heat signed 10-year NBA veteran center Cody Zeller in February to add depth to their frontcourt.

Most would agree that Zeller hasn’t lived up to expectations since being selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets. However, Zeller has still carved out a decent career with Charlotte, the Portland Trail Blazers and now the Miami Heat.

Zeller has career averages of 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on 52.2% shooting. In addition, he has had the longest NBA career out of his brothers.

Cody Zeller’s older brothers Tyler Zeller and Luke Zeller both played in the NBA.

Tyler was drafted No. 17 by the Dallas Mavericks in 2012 and subsequently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on draft night. He played eight seasons in the NBA with the Cavs, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs from 2012 to 2020.

Tyler averaged 6.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 0.9 apg on 50.8% shooting over the course of his career in the league.

Luke Zeller, the oldest of the Zeller brothers, went undrafted in the 2009 NBA draft. However, Luke later played 16 games for the Phoenix Suns in the 2012-13 season. He averaged 1.2 ppg and 0.6 rpg on 34.6% shooting in 58 total minutes over those games.

How has Cody Zeller fared with the Miami Heat so far?

When Cody Zeller signed with the Miami Heat, he spoke with the “Miami Herald” about what he could bring to the team. Zeller said that he could provide Miami with rebounding and toughness. He then added that he was happy to finally be playing for the Heat rather than against them.

“I think rebounding, I think toughness,” Zeller said. “That’s what I’ve always prided myself on, which fits in well with the culture here.

“I talked a lot with coach (Erik) Spoelstra and (Heat president) Pat Riley when I came to work out here about how I’ve hated playing the Heat throughout my whole career because you always know it’s going to be a tough game, you always know it’s going to be hard-playing guys, it’s going to be a physical game.

“So it’s kind of fun for me to be on the other side of it, to be able to add to that and to kind of be able to be on the other side of it.”

Zeller averaged 6.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 0.7 apg on 62.7% shooting over 15 regular- season games with Miami. Through three playoff games for the Heat, he is averaging 2.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.0 apg on 75.0% shooting.

