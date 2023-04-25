"He's him ... Owner of Milwaukee" - Bucks fans are in tears after Jimmy Butler puts Giannis Antetokounmpo and crew on the brink of elimination

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat shocked the NBA world with their 119-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their first-round matchup.

The Heat incredibly rallied from 15 points down to secure the victory. Miami did so behind a career-high and franchise playoff-record 56-point performance from Butler.

56 POINTS

9 REBOUNDS

2 ASSISTS

68% FG



PLAYOFF JIMMY BUTLER. JIMMY BUTLER TONIGHT:56 POINTS9 REBOUNDS2 ASSISTS68% FGPLAYOFF JIMMY BUTLER. JIMMY BUTLER TONIGHT:56 POINTS9 REBOUNDS2 ASSISTS 68% FGPLAYOFF JIMMY BUTLER. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/o4aYkZhJQp

The Heat’s impressive comeback had NBA fans going wild on Twitter, with many praising Butler for his legendary performance:

“He's him ... Owner of Milwaukee,” one fan said.

“Playoff Jimmy the greatest to ever do it,” another said.

Meanwhile, others roasted Giannis Antetokounmpo and the first-seeded Bucks for falling to a 3-1 deficit against the eighth-seeded Heat.

“Giannis after winning his fake hospital ring in 2021: 2nd round exit & a 1st round exit against a play in team. That seals it, I speak for everyone when I say the league SHOULD revoke Giannis’ Mickey Mouse ring and hand it over to a real superstar in James Harden,” one fan said.

scary hours 🐍 @luvisharden That seals it, I speak for everyone when I say the league SHOULD revoke Giannis’ Mickey Mouse ring and hand it over to a real superstar in James Harden. @TheHoopCentral Giannis after winning his fake hospital ring in 2021: 2nd round exit & a 1st round exit against a play in teamThat seals it, I speak for everyone when I say the league SHOULD revoke Giannis’ Mickey Mouse ring and hand it over to a real superstar in James Harden. @TheHoopCentral Giannis after winning his fake hospital ring in 2021: 2nd round exit & a 1st round exit against a play in team 💀💀 That seals it, I speak for everyone when I say the league SHOULD revoke Giannis’ Mickey Mouse ring and hand it over to a real superstar in James Harden.

“Bucks Downfall 😹😹,” another said with a photo of Jayson Tatum and Derrick White of the Boston Celtics.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Miami’s Game 4 win over Milwaukee:

〽️e l o @TrolledByMelo @TheHoopCentral Call me crazy… but Jimmy Butler is bigger in Miami than LeBron James ever was. @TheHoopCentral Call me crazy… but Jimmy Butler is bigger in Miami than LeBron James ever was.

Ty Dolla @TyFadeaway @TheHoopCentral Idk why people acting so surprised, Jimmy Buckets is the real deal. @TheHoopCentral Idk why people acting so surprised, Jimmy Buckets is the real deal.

🎡 @ATLSportStan @TheHoopCentral Best playoff performance our league has ever seen it’s not close and I’m muting this conversation @TheHoopCentral Best playoff performance our league has ever seen it’s not close and I’m muting this conversation

- Bottled a 13pt lead

- 5pt

- 3 assists

- 0 rebounds

- 2 TOV



Better than LeBron? @TheHoopCentral MVP Giannis went OFF in the 4th!!- Bottled a 13pt lead- 5pt- 3 assists- 0 rebounds- 2 TOVBetter than LeBron? @TheHoopCentral MVP Giannis went OFF in the 4th!! 😳🔥- Bottled a 13pt lead- 5pt- 3 assists- 0 rebounds- 2 TOVBetter than LeBron?

Jimmy Butler leads Miami Heat to commanding 3-1 lead over Milwaukee

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat trailed 92-78 in the fourth quarter of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks before rallying to secure a comeback win. This included a 13-0 run to help the Heat go from down 12 (101-89) to up one (102-101) with just over three minutes remaining.

In total, the Heat outscored the Bucks 41-25 in the fourth quarter.

Miami was carried by Jimmy Butler’s legendary 56-point performance on 67.9% shooting, including 21 points in the fourth quarter. He added nine rebounds, two assists, one block and three 3-pointers.

The Heat’s second-leading scorer was star big man Bam Adebayo, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 37.5% shooting.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks were led by veteran center Brook Lopez. Lopez finished with 36 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, three blocks and four 3-pointers on 56.5% shooting.

Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks on 54.5% shooting. Antetokounmpo notably missed Games 2 and 3 with a bruised back.

Following their Game 4 win, the Heat have taken a 3-1 series lead over the Bucks. Game 5 will take place on Wednesday in Milwaukee, where Miami will have a chance to eliminate the 2021 champions.

