Who is Damian Lillard's agent Aaron Goodwin? Exploring more about the man at center of All-Star guard's trade saga 

Damian Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, has been in the spotlight amid the player's trade saga, which settled with the former moving to Milwaukee. Goodwin was an influential figure in finding his client his next destination. Lillard's preference was to go to the Miami Heat.

Goodwin tried his best to anchor a potential trade to South Beach for his client, but a deal never came to fruition. Goodwin and Lillard reportedly also got investigated by the league for posturing about the player's desire to play with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The NBA sent a memo to all 30 teams in July stating any player who doesn't fulfill the obligation to perform the services under his contract will be subject to discipline.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in July that Goodwin had warned teams against trading for his client amid his interest in the Heat.

Who is Aaron Goodwin?

Aaron Goodwin is a renowned NBA free agent. He hails from Oakland, California. He has earned recognition for earning an eighth spot on Sports Illustrated's list of Most Influential Minorities in Sports. Goodwin is also established due to his popular clientele in his tenure as a player representative.

Goodwin was LeBron James' first agent. He helped him land lucrative deals with Nike early in his career. LeBron left Goodwin in 2005. Goodwin has also managed Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard, Gary Payton and DeMar DeRozan, among others. He also represented WNBA star Candace Parker.

Damian Lillard's agent Aaron Goodwill sheds light on Heat's failure to trade for his client

The Heat were expected to land Damian Lillard, but that never came to fruition. Lillard has accepted his move to Milwaukee and played next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat never came close to making a trade for him. Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, shed light on why the potential deal got botched after confirming the Bucks move, saying (via Heat beat writer Anthony Chiang):

"They did everything they could to acquire Dame. It takes two to get a deal done. I appreciate all that Pat, Andy and Micky did to try and make this happen."

Aaron Goodwin's comments hint that the Trail Blazers refused to get a deal done with the Heat. Nevertheless, he would be happy to see Lillard land in another favorable situation to win a championship in Milwaukee.

The Bucks were among the favorites without Lillard and have only improved their chances of title success with him. Lillard will play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, forming one of the NBA's most dominant one-two punches.

