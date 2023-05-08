Who was Devin Butts? North Carolina Basketball player dies aged 22

Devin Butts was a talented basketball player who tragically passed away on Friday. He attended North Carolina Central University, but his bright career ended at the age of 22.

Butts was on track to earn a bachelor's degree in behavioral and social sciences this year as well. He had one more year of eligibility left and intended on playing basketball next year. Unfortunately, basketball fans won't watch him next year.

The 6-foot-5 wing player, who was a three-point specialist, will be missed by his friends and family. While the circumstances of his death haven't been revealed yet, the player collapsed on the court just a few days before his unfortunate demise.

Devin Butts has appeared in 30 college games and was a great three-point shooter

Devin Butts was born and raised in Macon, Georgia. His parents are Derex and Latashia Butts. Besides basketball, Butts loved shopping, watching movies and TV shows, as well as spending time with his family.

The talented basketball player passed away on Friday. However, he also collapsed on the court while playing basketball, just a few days before his death. Butts played basketball at the university campus when the incident happened.

The North Carolina Central player was taken to hospital immediately, but the cause of his health problems hasn't been revealed yet.

Devin Butts was a three-point specialist (Image via Getty Images)

Devin Butts spent the first year of his career with Mississippi State. However, his role on the team wasn't big as he appeared in only six games, averaging 3.5 minutes per game. His role was mostly caused by an injury he suffered shortly before the start of this season.

During his limited time, the 6-5 wing averaged a point per game.

Butts' role increased with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the 2020-21 season. He appeared in 24 games, starting in two of them. With 17.4 minutes on the court on average, the talented player increased his scoring average to 6.4 points per game.

The forward was well known for his sharpshooting skills as he converted 36.0% of his long-range shots.

Devin Butts averaged 5.4 points in 17 games for the North Carolina Central Eagles. The talented scorer converted 34.8% of his shots from beyond the arc. He had a game with five three-pointers over Delaware State on March 8.

While Butts' minutes went down to 12.4 per game with the Eagles, his scoring average of 5.4 points was still decent. His highest-scoring game came on Jan. 3 when he dropped 16 points against Toccoa Falls.

