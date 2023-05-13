Who do the Miami Heat play next? Looking at potential matchup for 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

After closing out the series, many are wondering, "Who do the Miami Heat play next?"

With their big Game 6 win over the New York Knicks, the Miami Heat have, once again, punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. Even though they lost key players in Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro early on in the series, Miami has managed to find success.

Currently, the team is waiting to see if the the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers will emerge victorious following their second-round matchup. After a big Game 6 win saw the Boston Celtics force a must-win Game 7, the Miami Heat have been left to wait and wonder who they'll match up against.

Should the Boston Celtics defeat the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat and the Celtics will have a highly-anticipated Eastern Conference Finals rematch. Should Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers wind up securing the win on the road, things could get interesting.

Who do the Miami Heat play next? Well, it all comes down to, as Zaza Pachulia would say, "Gaaaaame 7!"

New York Knicks v Miami Heat - Game Three

Who do the Miami Heat play next? It all comes down to Game 7

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will meet at the TD Garden for a massive Game 7. With the Boston Celtics looking to win their second straight and come back from a 3-2 deficit, the stakes are at an all-time high. Based on who wins, we'll finally know 'who do the Miami Heat play next?'

Should the Philadelphia 76ers wind up making it out of Game 7, things could get interesting, given the history between Jimmy Butler and the team. When it comes to matchups on the court, Jimmy Butler and James Harden will likely match up against one another.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat await the answer to, 'Who do the Miami Heat play next?'

At the center position, Bam Adebayo will match up against MVP Joel Embiid, creating quite the situation for Eric Spoelstra to scheme around. Between Embiid's dominance and the size difference between the two, the Heat will have a tough task ahead of them.

On the flip side, if the Boston Celtics were to come out of the 'do or die' game, the Heat would face the dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The highly-anticipated rematch would see the two compete for a shot at making the NBA Finals.

With the stakes at an all-time high, the question of 'who do the Miami Heat play next?' will be answered on Sunday.

