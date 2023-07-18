Who are the favorites at FIBA World Cup 2023?

With six weeks remaining before the start of the FIBA World Cup 2023, teams are finalizing their preliminary rosters and heading into their training camps.

This edition of the FIBA World Cup could see several superstars skip the tournament to rest or recover from injuries. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Danilo Gallinari (Italy) and Ben Simmons (Australia) are either questionable or have been ruled out of the competition.

However, there are still teams that will bring their best players to the FIBA World Cup and have emerged as favorites to win the gold medal. With that in mind, let's have a look at the five frontrunners:

#5, Germany

After many years of mediocre performances in major FIBA tournaments, Germany has re-emerged as a top team in international basketball.

Last September, they started the FIBA EuroBasket as the dark horse and exceeded expectations, finishing third and claiming their first medal since 2005.

This summer will be no different for the Germans. They have set the bar high and a top-eight finish should be their minimum goal, as the team aims for a spot in the semi-finals.

With Dennis Schroder leading the way and a roster full of experienced NBA and EuroLeague players (like Moritz and Franz Wagner, Daniel Theis, Maxi Kleber and Johannes Voigtmann), expect Germany to perform in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

#4, Canada

For the first time in so many years, Canada has one of the best and deepest rosters in a major FIBA tournament.

Featuring NBA stars like Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks, the Canadians are expecting to be one of the most fun-to-watch teams in the competition. Anything less than a top-eight finish would be a failure.

Based on how the rosters have been formed so far, expect Canada to be a legit contender, as the team has its sights set on a successful run in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games.

#3, Spain

The reigning champions will travel to Asia with only one goal in their mind, to successfully defend their title. A year after winning the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket, Spain welcome Ricky Rubio back to the lineup, after the Cleveland Cavaliers guard missed the previous major tournaments with a serious knee injury.

Rubio is the 2019 FIBA World Cup MVP and led Spain to the title. He will replace naturalized star guard Lorenzo Brown, who had an impressive EuroBasket campaign but is out injured this summer.

No major changes are expected to Spain's lineup and Rubio's return places them among the favorites to make history and win the gold medal in consecutive tournaments.

#2, France

If Team USA is the grand favorite to win the FIBA World Cup 2023, France is their number one opponent.

The French are one of the very few teams that have already announced their final 12-man roster. This features NBA stars like Nicolas Batum, Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier as well as EuroLeague stars like Nando De Colo and Guerschon Yabusele.

Should they remain healthy, they should reach the semi-finals and fight for a spot in the gold medal game. France has reached the podium in the last three major FIBA tournaments and has their sights set on the 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place in Paris.

#1, Team USA

Team USA is coming off a gold medal in the 2021 Olympic Games. However, their previous FIBA World Cup campaign was disappointing, to say the least. They finished seventh in 2019, which was the first time they didn't win a medal since 2002.

Even without a major NBA superstar on the roster, the roster features several young stars, like Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram, who are expected to be the next faces in the NBA.

The Americans are the favorite to win the tournament, but we expect them to face tough competition. So, if they don't play at the highest level, a second straight FIBA World Cup failure wouldn't come as a surprise.

