NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets prefer Brandon Ingram over Zion Williamson for the No. 2 pick

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly interested in moving up in the draft and would like the No. 2 pick from the Charlotte Hornets. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Hornets prefer Brandon Ingram over Zion Williamson in a potential trade.

On a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Athletic's Shams Charania revealed what he knows from the Hornets. Charania explained that Charlotte's front office might be more interested in Ingram than Williamson, who has battled injuries in the past two seasons and is currently embroiled in an off-court drama.

"What I have heard is, I don't know if the Hornets would want Zion Williamson," Charania said. "I think who the Hornets want, from what I'm told, is Brandon Ingram."

The Pelicans want Scoot Henderson and I'm told that the Hornets would want Brandon Ingram" ~ #PMSLive "To my knowledge the Pelicans haven't called the Hornets and offered Zion for the number two pick..The Pelicans want Scoot Henderson and I'm told that the Hornets would want Brandon Ingram" ~ @ShamsCharania "To my knowledge the Pelicans haven't called the Hornets and offered Zion for the number two pick..The Pelicans want Scoot Henderson and I'm told that the Hornets would want Brandon Ingram" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive https://t.co/xsSv6YnYYA

Shams Charania also reported earlier this week on the New Orleans Pelicans' interest in moving up in the draft. The Pelicans are very fond of Scoot Henderson, who is expected to go second after Victor Wembanyama. Henderson is considered a top talent and would have gone first in other years.

It should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment. Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak is notoriously known for not tampering with players. Charania also clarified that the Pelicans have not made any offers to the Hornets.

Charlotte's impending change in ownership could also be a factor in its decision in the upcoming draft. Henderson has a lot of suitors, which means it might view him as a real foundation for the future. It could also argue that he can work alongside LaMelo Ball, another ball-dominant point guard.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are one of several teams that are rumored to be interested in Henderson. Williamson remains one of the best players in the league when healthy. However, he has not stayed healthy for the most of his career. His baby mama drama is also an unwanted distraction for any team.

As for Ingram, he was also limited to just 45 games this season due to injuries. He averaged 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Michael Jordan selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan has been the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2010.

Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Jordan has owned the Hornets since 2010 when he bought it for $275 million from Robert L. Johnson.

According to ESPN, the deal is reportedly worth $3 billion, which meant that Jordan made a lot of money from his investment despite 13 unsuccessful seasons as owner. He will also retain a minority stake in the Hornets once the sale gets approved by the league.

