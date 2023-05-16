Who was the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft? Current team, contract of player explored

As we approach the 2023 NBA draft, let's take a look at Paolo Banchero, the first pick in last year's draft. Banchero was selected by the Orlando Magic and ended up winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Standing at 6-foot-10, the Magic forward has used his size and athleticism to average 20.0 points per game during his rookie season. Banchero is also a decent rebounder and playmaker.

Considering that the first pick in the 2022 NBA draft had numerous great performances in his rookie campaign, he'll likely be even better in his second year. His contract with the Magic runs through the summer of 2026.

The first pick of the 2022 NBA draft lead all rookies in scoring

Paolo Banchero's scoring average was the highest among all rookies. His rebounding numbers were also above-average, ranking fifth among his peers. Interestingly, Banchero's average of 3.7 assists per game also ranked him third among new players.

The power forward signed a rookie-scale contract with the Orlando Magic in the summer of 2022. The contract lasts four years and is worth $50.1 million. In the final season of the contract, Banchero will make $15.3 million.

It's important to note that the final two years of Banchero's contract have a team option. However, considering how amazing he has been, the Magic will likely exercise it and keep him on the team.

The talented forward appeared in 72 games during his rookie season, averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. He converted 42.7% of his shots, including 29.8% from long range.

The Magic did the right thing by picking Banchero with the first pick in the 2022 NBA draft, as he proved to be a great player. Here are his career highs so far:

Points : 33

: 33 Rebounds : 16

: 16 Assists : 9

: 9 Steals : 3

: 3 Blocks: 3

Despite Paolo Banchero's great performances, the Magic weren't able to make the playoffs in the 2022-23 season. They finished the regular season with a 34-48 record, seven games behind the final play-in spot.

Due to their poor performances, the Magic will have a top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA draft as well. They have a young roster with many talented players and will be fun to watch over the next few years.

