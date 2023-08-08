Who has the most game-winners in NBA history? Top 5 players including Kobe Bryant

One could argue there's no better feeling for an NBA player than making the game-winning shot in the dying moments of a game. It's no secret that it is quite a difficult task. However, some players were just too clutch and efficient in those situations.

That speaks volumes about their temperament and skill and how the two things could combine to help them succeed in crunch moments.

Top 5 NBA players with the most game-winners featuring Kobe Bryant

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Like any other stats, game-winner also have their separate category where some players were more successful than others. The late Kobe Bryant was one of those who thrived in clutch situations. He would often take the last shot for his team with the game on the line.

Kobe was among the top five players with the most game-winners in history. We look at the complete list below.

#1, Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's clutch ability gives his fans their best case to name him the greatest player ever. The Chicago Bulls legend made nine game-winners in his storied NBA career. The six-time champion had three game-winners in the postseason and six in the regular season.

#2, LeBron James

LeBron James critics have always doubted his clutch ability, but the numbers suggest he is clutch after all. The Lakers star has eight game-winners during his NBA career. A whopping six of them have come in the playoffs, the most for any player, with two coming during the regular season.

#3, Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was the closest a player has ever come to Michael Jordan. That included the killer mentality in the dying moments of a game. The Lakers legend recorded eight game-winning buzzer-beaters in his NBA career, with seven coming in the regular season and one in the playoffs. Five of those were unassisted.

#4, Joe Johnson

Seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson is on level with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for most game-winners in history. The former Atlanta Hawks forward had seven of his game-winners in the regular season and one in the playoffs. Johnson's resume doesn't stack up next to the legends above, but his clutch ability was undoubtedly at par with them.

#5, Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce's controversies take a lot of attention away from his illustrious Hall of Fame career, but the numbers are always there to remind everyone about his greatness on the court. The Celtics legend had seven game-winners, all of them coming from 2-point range, a league record.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)