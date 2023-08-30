Who are gonna be the 20 highest paid NBA players next season?

In recent years, the NBA has become a league known for lucrative player contracts.

While we could earlier count with our hands the number of players with mega-buck contracts, these days that is no longer possible, with available data suggesting that at least 80 players are currently earning top dollar.

In this article, we present the top 20 highest paid NBA players in the 2023-24 NBA season as recently compiled by Spotrac:

#1 Nikola Jokic -- $55.2M

Nikola Jokic of the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets is set to be the highest-paid next season at $55.2 million.

For the 2023-24 season, ‘The Joker’ will try to defend the NBA title he helped win just as he proves that he is every bit worthy of the five-year, $272-million extension he signed with the team.

#2 Stephen Curry -- $53.8M

Golden State's Stephen Curry

The resident superstar of four-time NBA champions Golden State Warriors is No. 2 in the list with a $53.8-million salary. Curry is under contract with the team till the end of the 2025-26 season and is set to earn a total of $215.3 million.

#3 Joel Embiid -- $53.3M

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Reigning league MVP, Joel Embiid will try to build on the banner campaign and is hoping to finally barge into the NBA Finals as he is going to be paid $53.3 million.

#4 Bradley Beal -- $50.2M

Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns

Beal will have a new home for the upcoming season, playing for the Phoenix Suns after 11 years with the Washington Wizards. He is set to earn $50.2 million. In Phoenix, he forms a “Big Three” with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, which he hopes would translate into a first-ever NBA title.

#5 LeBron James -- $49.5M

LA Lakers' LeBron James

James will be entering his 21st year in The Association and is going to be paid $49.5 million. ‘The King’ and the Los Angeles Lakers did not go deep as they would have wanted to in the playoffs last season, but they remain upbeat that next season would be a better one.

#6 Jimmy Butler -- $48.7M

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

Butler proved once again how special he is after leading the eighth-seeded Miami Heat to three games away from winning an NBA title last season, worthy of the $48.7-million salary he will be receiving.

#7 Kevin Durant -- $48.5M

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns

KD will be earning $48.5 million in the upcoming NBA season with the Suns, where he landed after a midseason deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He finished last season with averages of 29 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists while helping Phoenix reach the Western Conference semifinals.

#8 Giannis Antetokounmpo -- $45.6M

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak’ will be getting $45.6 million in a campaign where he and the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to bounce back after being unceremoniously booted out in the opening round of the playoffs last season despite having the best record in the league.

#9 Paul George -- $45M

LA Clippers' Paul George

George is at No. 9 on the list and is set to paid by the Los Angeles Clippers $45 million. It is part of a four-year deal he signed with the Clippers worth $176.2 million in 2021.

#10 Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard -- $44M

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

Tied at 10th spot are Leonard (Clippers) and Lillard (Portland), who are getting paid $44 million each in the upcoming season.

Leonard is on the third year of a four-year, $176.2-million contract he signed with the Clippers in 2021, while Lillard has his status with the Trail Blazers hanging after he recently requested to be traded.

The rest of the Top 20 ar:

T-#12 Luka Doncic, Mavericks: $43 million

Zach LaVine, Bulls: $43 million

Trae Young, Hawks: $43 million

#15 Fred VanVleet, Rockets: $42.8 million

#16 Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves: $41 million

#17 Kyrie Irving, Mavericks: $40 million

T-#18 Darius Garland, Cavaliers: $39.4 million

Ja Morant, Grizzlies: $39.4 million

Zion Williamson, Pelicans: $39.4 million

