Who is Jay Williams' wife Nikki Bonacorsi and how long have they been together

Jay Williams' wife, Nikki Bonacorsi, has achieved a lot of success in her life. Besides being married to a former NBA player, Bonacorsi has had a successful career of her own.

As many NBA fans are aware, Jay currently works as an analyst. He was one of the brightest young stars in the league, the No. 2 overall pick in 2022 who was drafted by the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately for him, his career was cut short due to a motorcycle incident.

This article reveals everything we know about Jay Williams' wife. We will take a deeper look into Nikki Bonacorsi's life, her professional career and her relationship with the former basketball player.

Who is Nikki Bonacorsi?

Bonacorsi was born in March 1988 and is seven years younger than her husband. While she's got media attention due to Williams' career, she has achieved a lot of success through her own work.

Nikki is a sales and marketing expert who has worked with many different businesses. Nikko Bonacorsi's current net worth is estimated at around $1 million.

Jay Williams' wife has both Twitter and Instagram accounts. Her Twitter account is relatively inactive as she hasn't used it in more than two years. Nikki's Instagram account is active, but it's currently private.

On her own website, Nikki Bonacorsi Williams showed off her impressive resume and described herself as an "activity addict" and a "possibility thinker."

Jay Williams' wife graduated from Indiana University in 2010. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree and mostly attended marketing and Spanish courses. After her graduation, she began working as a Business Development Manager for Infinity Info Systems.

Nikki Bonacorsi has changed several companies and positions during her impressive career. She is currently a Senior Director at Yext, where she's worked for the past three years.

How long has Jay Williams been with Nikki Bonacorsi?

It is hard to say for how long Jay Williams and Nikki Bonacorsi have been together. According to some reports, they have been together for more than a decade, although this is not confirmed.

Williams and Bonacorsigot got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2017. The couple tied the knot on May 3, 2018, and celebrated their fourth anniversary just a few months ago. They married at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

At the time of their wedding, Jay Williams' wife was expecting a child. Their first child was born in October 2018 and is named Amelia Brooklyn-Rose. The couple welcomed another child, a boy named Zane, on April 9, 2021.

Jay Williams @RealJayWilliams Meet my son Zane David Williams born at 7:11. Meet my son Zane David Williams born at 7:11. https://t.co/3yVRxUqnbP

While Williams did not become an NBA superstar due to the 2003 motorcycle incident, he has come a long way in his life. He is a well-known sports analyst and has a wonderful family with Nikki Bonacorsi.

