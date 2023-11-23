Who is Joe Smith’s ex-girlfriend Moniece Slaughter? Closer look as former No. 1 pick alleges she stole $109k from him

Joe Smith continues to make the headlines after alleging that his ex-girlfriend, Moniece Slaughter, stole $109,000 from him when they were dating. Before getting into the details of Smith's claims, let's find out more about his ex-girlfriend. Slaughter is a public figure, a popular reality TV star.

She's best known for appearing on VH1's reality show "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood." Slaughter's family was into music and she explored her career interests in the same field. Known for being a songwriter, she sang the title track for America's Next Top Model. Slaughter hails from Los Angeles.

She developed and discovered her interest in the entertainment industry while she studied at El Camino Real High School in Woodland Hills. She started writing and singing songs at that age. Slaughter has several siblings, including D.J. Thomas, Drew, Laryn, and Kyle Slaughter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moniece Slaughter has been vocal about exploring her sexuality. She has confirmed her relationships with women in the past. The 36-year-old dated Lil Fizz but experienced her first lesbian relationship after her break-up with Compton Menace, who allegedly cheated on her.

That's when she decided to date a woman. Moniece Slaughter appeared with AD Diggs on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" in 2014, where she revealed their relationship. Slaughter's current relationship status is unclear.

In 2020, Moneice Slaughter revealed that she dated Shaquille O'Neal in 2011. In an interview on Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, she said Shaq broke up with her as she asked too many questions.

Joe Smith accuses Moneice Slaughter of stealing $109,000 from him

Joe Smith dated Moniece Slaughter between 2011 and 2012. They broke up within 10 months of seeing each other. Smith recently accused Slaughter of stealing $109,000 from him while they were dating. During an appearance on Vlad TV, Smith accused her of forging his signature on checks.

"I get a call from my financial advisor, this is like you say after I retired, so they can see the money being withdrawn quickly now because there's not as much there in as it would be before," Smith said at the 1:20 mark in the video below. "So I get a call from my financial advisor and she's asking why am I writing all these checks."

Smith said he never used checks, and that's how he came to know about what went down with his money. He said he hired an investigator and found that Slaughter paid visits to the bank to cash these checks.

However, Joe Smith couldn't file charges in Los Angeles. He said it had become a hearsay case as Slaughter claimed to have received blank checks from the former NBA player.

Joe Smith, known to have suffered plenty of losses after earning $61 million in his playing career, never received the money back and isn't expecting it either.