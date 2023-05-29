Who is John Goble and how is he related to NBA?

John Goble has gotten a lot of buzz today following recent news. Early Monday morning, the veteran referee was named to the crew that will officiate Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Miami Heat held a 3-0 lead over the Boston Celtics, but that has withered away. Both teams will now take the floor at TD Garden on Monday night to decide which of them will face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

John Goble is from Florida and has been an NBA referee for 15 years now. Before officiating in the league, he got his start at the collegiate level. After gaining some experience, he got his first crack at being a referee in the pros in the G-League.

Following a four-year stint in the G-League, Goble finally got the call up to the top level. Since becoming an NBA official, he has officiated in close to 1,000 regular season matchups.

Reffing in the NBA has also become a family business for the Gobles. His younger brother, Jacyn, is also a referee and has been with the league for seven years now.

Does John Goble have experience officiating in the playoffs?

Along with his extensive experience officiating in the regular season, John Goble has also had the chance to officiate in the playoffs. Over the past 15 years, he's appeared in 113 playoff matchups and officiated seven finals games.

For Game 7 of the Boston Celtics vs the Miami Heat, there will be an array of experience referees. Longtime NBA ref Scott Foster and Tony Brothers will be alongside Goble on the call.

All three officials have a lot of experience, which will be necessary for a big matchup like this. It's not every day that people around the league get to witness history in the making.

If the Boston Celtics can finish the job, they will be the first team in NBA history to win a series after coming back from a 3-0 disadvantage. That being said, Jimmy Butler and Co. surely won't go down without a fight.

