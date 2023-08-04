Who is John Lauro? Looking at former Donald Trump attorney defending lawsuit against Josh Jackson

Josh Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is being sued in a civil rape lawsuit, with lawyer John Lauro set to defend him.

According to Yahoo Sports' Daniel Libit, Lauro is known as one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers. He also holds a criminal defense firm that is based in New York and Florida.

Before being part of Donald Trump's legal team, John Lauro became involved in Josh Jackson's case on June 19.

Jackson struggled to make a mark in the NBA as he bounced around to four teams in five seasons. With each role changing each time, his production and development suffered.

Besides Josh Jackson, John Lauro has represented another NBA member

This isn't John Lauro's first instance of representing a member of the NBA. The first instance involved defending Tim Donaghy, a former referee accused of betting on games he officiated.

The 2007 case eventually led to the imprisonment of 15 months for Donaghy.

In the Yahoo Sports article, Daniel Libit reported that the NBA at the time had a conversation with the Department of Justice to hold off its investigation on other referees who were allegedly also susceptible to the crime.

Looking at Josh Jackson's case with John Lauro representing

Former NBA player Josh Jackson is being sued in a civil rape lawsuit by the unnamed victim. She accused Jackson of intoxicating her after a Super Bowl party in February 2022.

According to a Sportico article also written by Daniel Libit, two months passed before the incident was reported by the victim to the New York City police.

"At some point later, the plaintiff alleges, she was awakened by Jackson attempting to forcibly have s** with her and tried to fight him off," Libit reported. "The lawsuit says she left the hotel room, purchased an emergency contraceptive from a pharmacy, and took a train home where she showered."

Before the lawsuit was filed, Josh Jackson was waived in January by the Stockton Kings, days after being acquired by the NBA's G League team.

