Who is Josh Giddey's father? All you need to know about Warrick Giddey

Warrick Giddey is the father of OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey. Like his son, Warrick also used to play basketball professionally. He played in the NBL from 1987-2002.

During his career, Warrick played for two teams, the Illawarra Hawks and the Melbourne Tigers. He found more success playing with the Tigers as he won two championships with the squad in 1993 and 1997.

After retiring, he stayed in touch with the Tigers and decided to stick around and help behind the scenes. According to sources, he used to be in charge of the Community and School Programs of the team. Warrick Giddey eventually found his way into the coaching staff and served as the Tigers' assistant coach for a while.

After his hard work and loyalty, Giddey was awarded the position of head coach in Melbourne. As of February 4, 2022, he has been the head coach for the Melbourne Tigers' women's team.

Josh Giddey's NBA career so far

Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics

While his father was never able to make it to the NBA, Josh Giddey did. Back in 2021, the OKC Thunder drafted Giddey as the sixth-overall pick. During his rookie season, he was named a starter for the Thunder. It was well-deserved as Josh Giddey averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists.

Giddey has become OKC's second option next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season. His shooting percentages have improved compared to his rookie season. This year, he is shooting 48.6% from the field and 32.8% from three-point territory. It's definitely better than his 41.9% overall shooting and 26.3% from behind the arc.

With that being said, his numbers in points have significantly improved as a result. While his other stats are relatively the same, Giddey has become a more efficient scorer this year. He is currently averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

Josh Giddey's best performance by far was on January 15 when the Thunder defeated the Brooklyn Nets 112-102. He scored 28 points in that game, tying his career-high from his rookie season when he scored 28 against the New York Knicks. Based on how he's been playing this season, it's safe to assume that he'll only get better come next year.

