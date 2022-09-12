Who is LeBron James' mother? Taking a closer look at the personal and professional life of LA Lakers star's maternal figure

LeBron James' mother Gloria has played a huge role in his life. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar grew up without his father, which was very difficult for both him and his mother.

Fortunately for LeBron, he used his father's absence as motivation to succeed in life, and has become one of the greatest players in NBA history.

"Because of you Pops! Thanks all along. Could have said why me with you not being there but look what I made of myself," - caption of an Instagram post LeBron James made back in February 2014.

Following LeBron James' career closely, it's clear the impact his mother Gloria has had on both his on-court success and growth as a human being.

She wasn't teaching him the fundamentals of the game or training him to become a superstar, but she was able to instill the right mindset needed for him to become the global sensation he is today.

In this article, we take a closer look at Gloria James, where she is now and the struggles she had while raising her son.

LeBron James' mother is his hero

Gloria James was only 16 when she gave birth to LeBron.

LeBron's father Anthony McClelland was not around to raise him, so Gloria had to take on parental duties herself.

Gloria's mother died when she was just 19 years old, which led to a lot of emotional turmoil. She also struggled financially and could barely afford to put food on the table for both her and her young son. The two of them had to move around a lot as a result.

LeBron James' life changed when Gloria agreed to have him move in with youth football coach Frank Walker in the fourth grade.

“It was the hardest decision I'd made in my life," Gloria said. "But it was also one of the best. At that time in his life, he needed stability. It was hard, but I knew it was not about me. It was about him. I had to put him first."

Gloria was still able to see her son and the two remained close. It led him down the right path and kept him off the streets away from bad influences.

She gifted LeBron a Hummer H2 for his 18th birthday by taking out a $50,000 loan. It led to a lot of scrunity, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association opened up an investigation into him for allegedly breaking a rule that forbids athletes from receiving gifts over $100.

Luckily for the James family, nothing came of the investigation. It was deemed legal since the gift was from his mother and not a school or player agent.

Gloria James reportedly dated Delonte West (Image via Getty Images)

At one point, LeBron's mother was allegedly dating Delonte West, her son's teammate in Cleveland. This caused a lot of controversy and apparently destroyed the chemistry of the team.

When James played for the Miami Heat, his mother was dating Da Real Lambo, a Miami-based rapper. The two broke up when LeBron allegedly found out that the rapper had cheated on his mother.

Gloria James in 2022

Despite humble beginnings, Gloria James has done very well for herself. Her net worth is estimated at $2 million, and has played a big role in the growth of The LeBron James Family Foundation.

The 54-year old currently resides in Akron, Ohio, and dedicates most of her life to being a philantropist and community advocate.

