Who is Mallory Edens? Lesser known details about the Bucks owner's daughter

Mallory Edens, hailing from New York City, shares a profound bond with the Milwaukee Bucks, much like her father, Wes, who's the owner of the NBA team.

Apart from her Ivy League background, having graduated from Princeton University, Edens has authored articles addressing gender bias in sports. She has been a fervent advocate for women's causes and equality. She has also gained recognition for her active involvement in political activism through various social media platforms.

Furthermore, Mallory Edens has lofty goals for her future. In a 2017 interview with TMZ Sports, she revealed her desire to emulate her father's path, but not necessarily within the context of the Bucks. Instead, her ambition is to eventually acquire ownership of the New York Knicks.

Is Aaron Rodgers dating Mallory Edens?

It seems NFL legend Aaron Rodgers is dating Mallory, the daughter of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. During a Bucks game in January 2023, the two were spotted sitting together.

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens have been seen together at Milwaukee Bucks games since 2019. During this period, their connection seemed purely friendly. Rodgers is a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, while Mallory's father is the majority owner.

However, speculations about Rodgers and Edens, 26, being romantically involved began to emerge in Dec. 2022. On Rodgers's 39th birthday, they were spotted sitting courtside at another Bucks game. Months later, both shared photos from the same Ed Sheeran music concert.

Rodgers was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. The four-time league MVP announced their engagement in early 2021, but their relationship ended the next year.

Before Woodley, Rodgers was in a romantic relationship with former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020. Additionally, he had a relationship with actress Olivia Munn, which concluded in 2017 after being three years together.