Who did Michael Jordan lose NBA MVP to? Stats, winner and more explored

One of Michael Jordan’s most astonishing feats in the NBA was winning the Most Valuable Player of the Year award five times in his career. MJ’s greatness was one of the biggest reasons the trophy for the said award now bears his name. As impressive as this accomplishment was, many have been fiercely arguing for Jordan that he deserved more than his official tally.

“His Airness” earned the award during the 1988, 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1998 seasons. He was into his fourth year in the NBA when he won it for the first time. The award even had more meaning, as he was also named the Defensive Player of the Year. He was the first in league history to earn that “double” in the same season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 1987, 1989 and 1997, the iconic Chicago Bulls guard placed second in the MVP race. He was ranked third in the same major category in 1990 and 1993. Michael Jordan had a strong case of bringing home the bacon in each of those years it went to another player.

Years Michael Jordan lost the NBA MVP award to another player

No. 5 1990 to Magic Johnson

1990 will be remembered as the Detroit Pistons’ second of back-to-back championships in the “Bad Boys” era. When it comes to individual accolades, Magic Johnson won the MVP with Charles Barkley finishing second, while Michael Jordan came in third place.

“Junior’s” Lakers won the West with a 63-19 record, helping the legendary Showtime point guard to his third and final MVP. Barkley’s Philadelphia 76ers were second in the East to the Pistons while Jordan’s Bulls ended up third in the same conference.

Here were their regular season averages during the 1989-90 campaign:

Player Magic Johnson Charles Barkley Michael Jordan PPG 22.3 25.2 33.6 RPG 6.6 11.5 6.9 APG 11.5 3.9 6.3 SPG 1.7 1.9 2.8 BPG 0.4 0.6 0.7 MPG 37.2 39.1 39.0 FG% 48.0 60.0 52.6 3-PT FG% 38.4 21.7 37.6 FT% 89.0 74.9 84.8 Win Share 16.5 17.3 19.0

No. 4 1993 to Charles Barkley

After a handful of close shaves in the MVP race, Charles Barkley finally bagged the award in 1993 in his first year with the Phoenix Suns.

“Sir Charles” re-invigorated his new team, which finished the regular season with a 62-20 mark, the best in the NBA. Michael Jordan’s Bulls ended second in the East behind Patrick Ewing’s New York Knicks.

“Chuck” won his only MVP that season followed by Houston Rockets big man Hakeem Olajuwon and then Jordan. All three were part of the 1984 NBA Draft class that took the league by storm.

Expand Tweet

Here were their regular season averages:

Player Charles Barkley Hakeem Olajuwon Michael Jordan PPG 25.6 26.1 32.6 RPG 12.2 13.0 6.7 APG 5.1 3.5 5.5 SPG 1.6 1.8 2.8 BPG 1.0 4.2 0.8 MPG 37.6 39.5 39.3 FG% 52.0 52.9 49.5 3-PT FG% 30.5 0.0 35.2 FT% 76.5 77.9 83.7 Win Share 14.4 15.8 17.2

No. 3 1987 to Magic Johnson

Michael Jordan’s first real brush with the MVP award came during the 1986-87 season. Johnson’s Lakers tore through the league to finish with just 17 losses out of 82 games for the season.

Jordan’s Bulls came in eight in the Eastern Conference and were swept in three games by Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics in the first round. Johnson, Jordan and Bird were the top three in a race that went to the “Magic Man.”

Here are their regular season averages:

Player Magic Johnson Michael Jordan Larry Bird PPG 23.9 37.1 28.1 RPG 6.3 5.2 9.2 APG 12.2 4.6 7.6 SPG 1.7 2.9 1.8 BPG 0.5 1.5 0.9 MPG 36.3 40.0 40.6 FG% 52.2 48.2 52.5 3-PT FG% 20.5 18.2 40.0 FT% 84.8 85.7 91.0 Win Share 15.9 16.9 15.2

No. 2 1989 to Magic Johnson

Michael Jordan was the reigning MVP leading into the 1988-89 season. Magic Johnson went out to reclaim the award and did as he set out to do. LA was again the top dog in the West with a 57-25 win-loss mark. Jordan’s Bulls, now making some noise in the East, finished sixth.

Johnson and Jordan reversed the 1988 result the following year while Karl Malone joined the picture and finished third.

Expand Tweet

Here are their regular-season averages for the 1988-89 season:

Player Magic Johnson Michael Jordan Karl Malone PPG 22.5 32.5 29.1 RPG 7.9 8.0 10.7 APG 12.8 8.0 2.7 SPG 1.8 2.9 1.8 BPG 0.3 0.8 0.9 MPG 37.5 40.2 39.1 FG% 50.9 53.8 51.9 3-PT FG% 31.4 27.6 31.3 FT% 91.1 85.0 76.6 Win Share 16.1 19.8 15.2

No. 1 1997 to Karl Malone

“His Airness” was the MVP leading into the 1996-97 season and led the Chicago Bulls to a 69-13 mark, a year after finishing 72-10. Karl Malone’s Utah Jazz topped the West with a 64-18 card, making MJ the favorite to repeat. But, in a result that stunned many, “The Mailman” pipped Jordan for the award.

In his acceptance speech, Malone thanked Michael Jordan for letting him “borrow it for one year.” The race was so one-sided between the two that Grant Hill, the third-placer, didn’t receive one single first vote.

Expand Tweet

Here are their averages for the 1996-97 regular season:

Player Karl Malone Michael Jordan Grant Hill PPG 27.4 29.6 21.4 RPG 9.9 5.9 9.0 APG 4.5 4.3 7.3 SPG 1.4 1.7 1.8 BPG 0.6 0.5 0.6 MPG 36.6 37.9 39.3 FG% 55.0 48.6 49.6 3-PT FG% 0.0 37.4 30.3 FT% 75.5 83.3 71.1 Win Share 16.7 18.3 14.6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback