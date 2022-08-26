Who is Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine Jordan, and where is she now? Taking a closer look at her personal life

Basketball royalty Michael Jordan, in his time in the NBA, solidified himself as the greatest player of all time. Since leaving the league in 2003, no other player has come close to overthrowing him from the top of the pyramid.

LeBron James has often been compared to the Chicago Bulls legend, but the LA Lakers forward has not been successful in toppling MJ. He has, however, come closest among the players in the post-Jordan era. The task of matching or surpassing his accomplishments is nearly impossible for a modern-day player to attain.

Off the court, Jordan has five children, Marcus (30 years old), Jasmine (28), Jeffery (32), and the twins; Victoria and Ysabel (both 7). He had his three adult children with his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, and the twins with his current wife, Yvette Prieto.

Who is Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan?

Jasmine is Michael Jordan's third child and first daughter. She's only two years younger than Marcus, who tried to make a career walking MJ's path.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1992 and studied at Syracuse University, where she graduated with a degree in sports management. During her time at Syracuse, she met her longtime boyfriend, Rakeem Christmas. She and Rakeem got engaged in 2018 and had a son in May 2019.

ESSENCE @Essence Jasmine Jordan, Michael Jordan's daughter, follows in her father's footsteps with debut of Air Jordan 'Heiress' XI sneaker: trib.al/54C33yS Jasmine Jordan, Michael Jordan's daughter, follows in her father's footsteps with debut of Air Jordan 'Heiress' XI sneaker: trib.al/54C33yS https://t.co/Tc45t26MYI

She works with Nike and her father's brand, Jordan Brand, as a field representative in the sports marketing division. She also represents some players from the Charlotte Hornets and has played a vital role in the Jordan brand's representation with the WNBA.

In describing what it meant to be Jordan's daughter and to work closely with Jordan Brand, she said:

“It’s powerful. It’s special. To have the name and work for the brand, it doesn’t feel real. People say all the time, ‘That’s your brand.’ I say, ‘No, it’s not,’ (but) yes, it is. I’m aware of it, but I don’t think about it as much as people around me do. I’m blessed with the name and an opportunity, but I don’t take it for granted.”

In 2020, Jasmine recounted her childhood memories of not understanding why her father was a popular figure. She only saw him as a dad.

“When I was a child, and growing up during the time, I didn't really understand what was happening, because I was so young, and it just didn't really resonate with me until I got older,” Jasmine said. “I laugh because I actually Googled my dad at one point just to figure it out.

"I was like, why is everyone so intrigued by you, you're just dad, you're not that cool? But lo and behold, he was kind of a big deal. So, it's definitely been something that's been eye-opening.”

Andscape @andscape That time when Jasmine Jordan, Michael Jordan's daughter, googled her dad at age 11 to see just how big of a deal her pops was. That time when Jasmine Jordan, Michael Jordan's daughter, googled her dad at age 11 to see just how big of a deal her pops was. https://t.co/1kOAVJ1FlH

