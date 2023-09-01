Who is Michelle Beadle? More about the former ESPN analyst who had a beef with LeBron James

Michelle Beadle is a former sports analyst and reporter currently working with the broadcast team of the San Antonio Spurs.

She has previously worked for NBC Sports for a couple of years (2012-2014) in between her eight-year stint with ESPN (2009-2012, 2014-2019). She was the host of the company's NBA Countdown and Sportsnation shows for a few years. Beadle parted ways with ESPN in 2019.

The 47-year-old host has worked for one year with The Athletic, where she hosted her "What did I miss" podcast. She is now the host of 'Run it Back' with NBA Insider Shams Charania and former player Chandler Parsons on FanDuel TV.

Beadle is also known for the beef she had with four-time NBA champion and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, which dated back to her early years with ESPN.

According to Beadle, James wanted her out of ESPN and the TV host and analyst believes it was due to her remarks on LeBron James' The Decision back in 2010, when he announced his move to the Miami Heat.

James has never opened up about this accusation. Meanwhile, Beadle stayed with ESPN for a few more years and noted that she left the company due to a beef she had with some of her colleagues who had power in the organization.

Michelle Beadle calls out ESPN for not keeping its TV hosts long-term

Michelle Beadle is no longer working with ESPN and has been critical of the way the company handles its TV sports talk shows and the respective presenters.

According to her, the personnel changes make things worse and ESPN shows will not become as successful as "Inside the TNT" has become. TNT has kept its presenters (Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley) together long-term and the show continues to be successful.

“That position and that show has never been allowed to marinate and it’s sort of why you continue to see change. It’s unfortunate and it’s why TNT dominates because they’re allowed to marinate for decades and the product gets better with year after year. So that’s my simple take on what I observed while I was there [at ESPN]," Michelle Beadle told Front Office Sports.

"It sucks when layoffs happen. It’s a tough conversation that people try to have. I know everyone thinks they understand why these things happen, but I don’t think anybody truly gets it."

Over the past few years, several presenters have hosted the NBA Countdown and Get Up shows, but ESPN has not kept any of them for long.

Recently, ESPN parted ways with some of its top presenters, like Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose and Mark Jackson.

As a matter of fact, Stephen A. Smith and a few more top TV hosts kept their positions intact, while former coach Doc Rivers and Doris Burke will join Mike Breen in play-by-play commentating next season.

As for Michelle Beadle, it is safe to say that after her comments, it is not very likely she will ever return to ESPN.

