Natalia Bryant is the eldest daughter of Hall of Fame player Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant. She was born on Jan. 19, 2003, and has made headlines for her talent on the volleyball court and stunning looks on fashion runways. She has three younger sisters named Bianka and Capri, who are twins, and Gianna.

Gianna and Kobe died in a helicopter crash in 2020, only a few days after Natalia’s birthday.

Natalia was born into a basketball family. Her grandfather, Joe Bryant, is a former NBA player and basketball coach and her great uncle, John Cox, also played basketball. However, Natalia pursued volleyball and still plays for the Mamba Sports Academy. In 2021, Bryant enrolled at the University of Southern California.

What was Natalia Bryant’s relationship with her father?

Kobe prided himself on being a girl dad. He challenged and motivated his daughters to excel in life. Since Bryant’s death, she has made it her mission to keep his memory alive.

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," Natalia Bryant said in a March ceremony.

In 2021, when she graduated from high school, she remembered her father. She wrote a quote from her father on his graduation cap that said, "Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise."

What is Natalia Bryant’s relationship with her mother Venessa Bryant?

Natalia Bryant shares an intimate relationship with her mother, Vanessa Bryant, spending a lot of quality time with her. She has said that her mother has taught her the best lessons in life and helped her to stay confident. The daughter-mother duo appeared in a Bulgari ad campaign on Mother's Day. They also made a short film titled "A Mother's Legacy."

"Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first," Natalia Bryant told Vogue about her relationship with her mother. "Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident and like who I am, my morals and views. That's definitely helped shape who I am as an individual."

Natalia Bryant, her mother and her twin sisters, Bianka and Capri, were photographed enjoying a recent vacation in Spain.

What does Natalia Bryant do?

Natalia Bryant plays volleyball at Mamba Sports Academy, which Kobe started, although she has yet to go pro. However, recently a lot of her focus has turned toward the entertainment industry. She has appeared in multiple fashion shows and also walked the runway. Natalia has become a regular face on the red carpet.

However, apart from runway modeling, she made the headlines after pop star Beyoncé released a list of her team for her Renaissance World Tour. Bryant has been working as an intern for the pop star’s record label, and the company, Parkwood Entertainment, was also on the list. She also worked with Beyonce in 2021 for the Ivy Park campaign.

Despite being born into a family of stars, Natalia is shaping her future on her own terms. She has shown an early glimpse of a tough-headed woman, just like her father Kobe Bryant. Her personal loss coming from losing her sister and her father has fueled her to keep her father’s legacy alive.