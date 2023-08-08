Who are NBA’s all-time dunk leaders? Ranking the 5 greatest dunkers

Dunking in the NBA isn't just a spectacular way to score in basketball; it's a visceral embodiment of power, athleticism and pure excitement that can electrify the crowd and galvanize a team.

Over the years, the NBA has witnessed a parade of high-flyers who have left their mark on the game's history with thunderous slams.

Let's delve into the annals of the NBA and explore who the all-time dunk leaders are, and the legacy they've carved through their gravity-defying feats.

Here's a closer look at the top 5 greatest dunkers in NBA history:

#1) Dwight Howard - 2,950 dunks

When it comes to throwing it down with authority, few can rival the force that Dwight Howard brings to the court. The big man has shattered rims and defied gravity throughout his career, amassing a remarkable number of dunks.

Whether it's alley-oops or put-back slams, Howard's sheer athleticism has secured his place among the league's most prolific dunkers.

#2) Shaquille O'Neal - 2,626 dunks

Shaquille O'Neal wasn't solely a commanding presence in the low post; he also excelled as a proficient executor of powerful dunks that shook the rim. Shaq's blend of stature, force, and nimbleness provided him the capability to emphatically overpower defenders with his dunks.

His dunking legacy spans across his tenure with the Orlando Magic and his victorious campaigns with the LA Lakers, leaving an enduring mark in NBA history.

#3) DeAndre Jordan - 2,366 dunks

DeAndre Jordan's presence in the paint has been synonymous with thunderous finishes. With a remarkable ability to convert lobs into highlight-reel dunks, Jordan's aerial exploits have become emblematic of his role as a rim protector and high-energy player in the NBA.

#4) LeBron James - 2,107 dunks

LeBron James, a basketball juggernaut, is renowned for his versatility and all-around brilliance. His dunking ability is no exception. Often likened to a freight train when charging toward the rim, James has wowed fans with his acrobatic dunks that defy logic.

His powerful finishes and breathtaking alley-oops have earned him a prominent place on the all-time dunk list.

#5) Rudy Gobert - 1,822 dunks

Rudy Gobert, often referred to as the "Stifle Tower," is not only known for his defensive prowess but also for his impressive dunking abilities on the offensive end of the court.

Standing at 7-foot-1 tall with a remarkable wingspan, Gobert possesses the physical attributes that allow him to dominate the rim and execute powerful dunks.

