Who is playing in 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game? ft. Kai Cenat, Jennifer Hudson & more

The 2024 NBA All-Star weekend is here along with the many other festive contests. A fan-favorite event is the All-Star Celebrity Game. Celebrities from different domains will take to the court on Friday at 7 p.m. EST for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The game will feature a wide array of celebrities, ranging from the worlds of music, sports, film and more. The celebrities are divided into two teams. Each team will be led by an ESPN analyst. Stephen A. Smith will be a coach for one team, while Shannon Sharpe will lead the opposition.

Team Stephen A roster - NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Coaches

Stephen A. Smith (ESPN NBA Analyst and First Take host)

Lil Wayne (Grammy Award-winning Rapper)

A'ja Wilson (Two-time WNBA Champion and two-time WNBA M.V.P.)

Players

Adam Blackstone (Grammy Award-nominated musician)

Natasha Cloud (Phoenix Mercury guard)

Jennifer Hudson (Singer and actress - Youngest female EGOT winner)

Tristan Jass (YouTuber and content creator)

AJ McLean (Grammy Award-nominated recording artist)

Metta World Peace (Former NBA player)

Kwame Onwuachi (James Beard Award-winning chef)

Jack Ryan (Basketball entertainer/streetballer)

C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans quarterback)

Gianmarco Tamberi (High jumper)

Team Shannon roster - NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Coaches

Shannon Sharpe (Football Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst)

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (Grammy Award-winning Rapper)(Rapper)

Players

Anuel AA (Rapper)

Kai Cenat (Online streamer)

Conor Daly (IndyCar Series racer)

Walker Hayes (Grammy Award-nominated recording artist)

Quincy Isaiah (Actor)

Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm guard)

Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys linebacker)

Lilly Singh (Emmy Award-winning entertainer)

SiR (Grammy Award-nominated recording artist)

Dylan Wang (Actor)

Both teams will feature a WNBA star to make the game more interesting. Jewell Loyd, a two-time WNBA champion and five-time Seattle Storm All-Star, will play for Team Shannon. The 30-year-old averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game during the 2023 season. Loyd has spent her entire nine-year WNBA career with the Seattle Storm.

On the other hand, Natasha Cloud, a WNBA Champion and Phoenix Mercury guard, will play for Team Stephen A. Cloud is coming off her best season in the league. She averaged a career-high 12.7 points per game for the Washington Mystics during the 2023 campaign.

The game will also feature a new and innovative LED court. The dynamic court will carry an endless amount of animation throughout the game such as a dynamic 3-point line, court graphics and more. This new feature promises to enhance the overall experience for players and fans.