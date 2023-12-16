Who is Royce White? Closer look at ex-NBA player who announced candidacy for United States Senate

Former NBA player Royce White has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in 2024. White has been involved with politics since 2020, leading several protests in the wake of George Floyd's murder. He became officially involved in politics in 2022.

White was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 19, 1991. His parents are Kevin Tucker and Rebecca White. He is of Mexican, Norwegian, Welsh, and African-American ancestry.

He attended two universities during his college tenure. White started with the University of Minnesota and was involved in a theft. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in 2009 after he was accused of taking $100 worth of clothes and of fifth-degree assault. He claimed it was self-defense, but was suspended from the NCAA Tournament.

In his dorm, he was a suspect in a laptop theft, but the investigations failed to prove that he was the suspect. The following year, he was charged with trespassing and left the university in February 2010.

He transferred to Iowa State University, where his collegiate career took off. White earned First-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Rookie Team honors. He also took home the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2012. During his lone season, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and five assists.

He was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 16th pick in 2012 but didn't play a single game with the team. While he was with the Rockets, he requested to travel by bus as he had an anxiety disorder and a fear of flying. White and the team had travel agreements, but the forward never followed up or showed up at work.

Royce White was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers the following year, but he was still unable to show up to work. This resulted in him getting waived by the Sixers. He signed a ten-day deal with the Sacramento Kings and only played three games, failing to score a bucket.

Royce White's fear of flying

Before his rookie season started, Royce White's fear of flying became known around NBA communities. He talked about how he struggled with it and how it has challenged him daily.

"It’s a day-by-day struggle for me," he said. "I’m very happy that I made it here, and that the Rockets gave me the chance that I have."

"But at the same time, just knowing what I know about anxiety and mental health, there is a side of my mind that can’t look away from the fact that I do think about it every day. I wake up (and think), 'Am I cut out for this?'"

The anxiety he had about flying was his Kryptonite and it ended his career before it even began.

