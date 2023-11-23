Who is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s girlfriend Hailey Summers? Closer look as Thunder star reportedly files lawsuit over $8.4 million property

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dated Hailey Summers since 2017. Summers is also an athlete. She played soccer until 2021. Summers played as a defender. She also hails from Canada. Summers was born on October 22, 1999. She is 24 years old right now.

Summers played soccer while she was at St. Mary's High School, where she guided the team to a Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Association indoor soccer title. Summers also played football and basketball at the high school level, leading her team to several city championships. She played soccer full-time in college.

Summers left Canada to study at the University of Albany. She studied psychology and represented the Great Danes women's soccer team. She played the center back position and earned America-East All-Rookie honors. The Great Danes won the 2018 America East Women's Soccer Championship with Summers in the lineup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hailey Summers became the captain of the Great Danes in 2019 and scored her first career goal that season, coming up clutch in the 88th minute vs. Cornell Big Red in a 1-0 win. She made the America East-All Conference Second Team that year.

Summers' best individual season was in 2020 when she claimed numerous awards like the Presidential Scholar-Athlete and America East All-Academic. She was also named to the USC Scholar All-Atlantic Scholar Team and the America East All-Conference First Team.

Hailey Summers' college soccer career ended in 2021. That was the last of her professional appearances in the sport.

"5 years later.. thank you soccer for everything but most importantly thank you for bringing me the best of friends I could ask for ... #2 out," Summers wrote on Instagram.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander files lawsuit over rescinding sale mansion where he stays with Hailey Summers

Shai Gilegous-Alexander is reportedly in the middle of a legal battle over his $8.4 million mansion in Burlington, Ontario. SGA is looking to rescind the sale of the mansion and has filed a lawsuit for this. It all started due to the threatening visit he was paid by a stranger allegedly.

The stranger visited SGA's property to know the whereabouts of the self-proclaimed Crypto King, Aiden Pleterski, who was leasing the property. Pleterski's cryptocurrency and foreign exchange investment operation got derailed last year. He had over $40 million in his accounts from investors.

According to court records, Shai Gilegous-Alexander's girlfriend Hailey Summers even called the police and learned that there were threats in the past to burn the house down. The couple moved out upon learning Pleterski's history and the issue with the property related to him. The OKC Thunder guard's lawyers filed a lawsuit looking to rescind the sale of the property.

"The defendants knew that if the history of threatening visits to the property, and ongoing risk of same, was disclosed, then no reasonable person looking at properties of that type, quality, and price would purchase it," reads the claim made by SGA's lawyers. (via CBC News).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his lawyers haven't issued a comment as they await the court's judgment regarding this case.