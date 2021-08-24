Who has the most shots attempted in NBA history? Let's take a look at the top 5!

The NBA is home to some of the greatest scorers in basketball history. From the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the league has seen some exceptionally talented players when it comes to putting the ball in the hoop.

A true scorer isn't afraid to miss. Back in 2017, in a game against the Brooklyn Nets, Dion Waiters of the Miami Heat scored 19 points on 7-18 shooting in a 104-96 win. After a hot start to the game, Waiters ended the night missing eight of his last nine shots. He defended himself the next day by recycling an old Kobe Bryant quote, saying:

"I’d rather go 0 for 30 than 0 for 9 because you go 0 for 9 that means you stopped shooting...That means you lost confidence"

This quote perfectly captures the essence of a scorer. Players like Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry will always say,

"Shooters gonna shoot".

The shot attempts and efficiency is something we analysts look at post-game. But when that player is on the court and fighting for a win, he couldn't care less about how many shots he has missed as long as it gets his team to the promise land. On that note, let's take a look at the top five players with the most shot attempts in NBA history.

#5 Michael Jordan - 24,537

Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls [Source: Fox News]

If you are going to set an NBA record in scoring titles, you have to attempt a historical amount of shots, right? We look at Kevin Durant with four scoring titles and proclaim him as one of the greatest scorers we have seen. Well, Michael Jordan has 10 scoring titles. Yes, 10, with seven straight at one point. He isn't even the highest on the list of shot attempts. That's just how good His Airness was.

Jordan attempted 24,537 shots in his time in the NBA. He averaged 37.1 points per game in the 1986-87 NBA season as a 23-year-old and it the highest scoring average in a season in NBA history by any player not named Wilt Chamberlain. As of 2021, he is fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 32,292 points.

On April 20, 1986, Michael Jordan set the NBA playoff scoring record with 63 points vs Celtics.



There have been 10 playoff games in NBA history where a player has scored 55 or more points, Jordan had 5 of those games. pic.twitter.com/k1tEM7Mksn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2020

#4 LeBron James - 25,604

LeBron James with the LA Lakers

LeBron James, the player many compare to Michael Jordan for the greatest of all time, is bound to be on this list. King James is so efficient that he has more points scored than Kobe Bryant but with fewer shot attempts. He has never averaged less than 25 points per game since his rookie year and is, in fact, the only player in NBA history with 1000+ consecutive games with double-digit points. He is now entering his 19th season in the league and is on pace to top the list of NBA's All-time leading scorers.

THE KING IS MOVING ON 🆙



LeBron James moves past Kobe Bryant for 3rd all-time on the NBA scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/7XHBi1CSHb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 26, 2020

