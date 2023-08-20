Who is Tatum Talley? All you need to know about Desmond Bane's girlfriend

Desmond Bane has been one of the main players for the Memphis Grizzlies - his contributions to the team are invaluable. What allows him to be himself on the court is his other half - his partner Tatum Talley.

Talley, a native Texan, grew up with 2 siblings and her parents on their ranch property in Austin. She graduated high school in the state of Texas, attending Texas Christian University.

Desmond and Tatum attended the same college, and have been rumored to be dating since. They made themselves official in 2022 when Bane posted them together on Social Media. The couple also announced the arrival of their first baby in 2022, and they've been a happy family since.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tatum Talley is unlike many other WAGs of other NBA players - her social media is private. She still has a large following by average standards, but not in the millions like the rest. Talley likes to keep her personal life private, and she has different outlets for her professional space.

Bane has also respected her wishes to not be posted too often on his Social Media profiles because she rarely makes an appearance. The couple believes in intimacy off-camera and has been going strong that way.

What does Tatum Talley do for a living?

Tatum Talley is a Yoga instructor, with a strong offline and online following. She has a channel on Instagram called TNTFitness, where she posts nutrition tips, exercise routines, and general well-being tips.

She also has a strong tiktok following as well.

With her 6 years of experience, she's been able to build a healthy offline portfolio of clients, who have greatly benefitted from her program. She takes the route of holistic movements complimented by a rich diet to stay healthy.

The 25-year-old is a wholesome mother, a supportive girlfriend, and a strong woman all rolled into one. Desmond Bane has the right person in his corner to support him through his injury recovery process.

Will Desmond Bane be back in time for the start of the season?

Having fractured his right big toe in November 2022, Desmond Bane played through the remainder of the season through injury with just a change of boots.

He underwent surgery in the off-season and has been touted to make a full recovery. He will be available for the Memphis Grizzlies at the start of their season. Since Ja Morant is likely to be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines through suspension, Bane's presence is necessary for Memphis' success.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)