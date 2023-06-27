Who are the Top 5 SGs in the 2023 NBA Free Agency? Taking a closer look

We're just one month into the NBA offseason, and it's been an eventful summer already, with plenty of surprising moves. Bradley Beal has joined the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors have parted ways with Jordan Poole, Victor Wembanyama has made his NBA debut, and the list goes on. Now that the 2023 NBA Draft has concluded, teams are turning their attention to acquiring free agents.

This summer, several All-Star caliber players have hit free agency, including the likes of Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook, eagerly awaited by fans and the media. But who else is available in the free agency market this year? Let's take a closer look at the top five shooting guards currently up for grabs.

Top 5 SGs in the 2023 NBA Free Agency

No. 5 - Josh Hart

Ever since coming into the NBA, Josh Hart has proven himself as a valuable role player. Despite being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Portland Trail Blazers mid-season, Hart had a standout 2021-22 season, averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Although he didn't replicate those numbers last season, his efficiency remains noteworthy, especially during his time with the New York Knicks, where he shot an impressive 58.6% from the field and 51.9% from beyond the arc. Currently holding a player option with the Knicks, Hart's decision is yet to be determined.

No. 4 - Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley is also another young shooting guard in the NBA who could be available in free agency if the LA Lakers choose not to exercise his team option. Beasley has faced some challenges in the past two seasons while recovering from injuries. However, prior to his health issues, he was a strong role player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 20.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists during his first two seasons.

Despite playing only 51 games from 2019 to 2021 due to injuries, Beasley regained consistency in the 2021-22 season, even though his numbers didn't match his previous performances. Still young, Beasley has the potential to shine with another team.

No. 3 - Caris LeVert

Out of everyone on this list, Caris LeVert is one of the top shooting guards with no player or club option heading into free agency. Previously signed to a three-year contract worth $52.5 million, LeVert's value might have dipped due to his lower numbers compared to his pre-Cavaliers era. Nevertheless, he remains a solid shooting guard option for teams looking to bolster their roster this summer.

No. 2 - Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson's value as a player skyrocketed last season after former Utah Jazz superstars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell went their separate ways. This departure provided Clarkson with increased playing time and the opportunity to showcase his skills as a starter rather than being confined to a sixth-man role.

In his first season as a full-fledged starter, Clarkson impressed, averaging 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game. If he decides to decline his player option, teams will undoubtedly be thrilled to have a semi-All-Star caliber player up for grabs.

No. 1 - James Harden

After losing to the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, James Harden declined his player option, announcing his entry into free agency this offseason. As a result, numerous teams are vying to have the "Beard" on their roster. While he played point guard during his time with the 76ers, Harden is a natural shooting guard.

There have been rumors that Harden could possibly make a comeback with the Houston Rockets, however, nothing has come to fruition as of late. With that said, many teams still have a chance to court the former league MVP.

