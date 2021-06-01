Who has the most triple-doubles so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs?

The Washington Wizards won Game 4 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers and avoided a sweep. The Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence and capitalized on every mistake made by the 76ers. Russell Westbrook did what he does best and rallied the entire team to victory behind a triple-double. After his magnificent performance, it got fans wondering who has the most triple-doubles in the 2021 NBA playoffs so far.

Which player has the most triple-doubles in the 2021 NBA playoffs so far?

Russell Westbrook with the Washington Wizards

The player with the most triple-doubles is none other than Russell Westbrook. Appropriately dubbed "Mr Triple-Double," Westbrook racked up triple-doubles like no other player in NBA history. It has reached a point where it would be shocking if he had a non-triple-double outing. Westbrook is 1st in all-time triple-doubles as he surpassed Oscar Robertson's 181 this season itself.

Russell Westbrook now has two consecutive triple-doubles in four games played in the 2021 NBA playoffs. After his Game 4 triple-double, he moved to third all-time in NBA playoff triple-doubles.

Russell Westbrook has moved to 3rd on the #NBAPlayoffs all-time triple-double list! pic.twitter.com/YZWuvfOmIR — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2021

In Game 3 against the 76ers, he dropped 26 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds. Then, in Game 4 he tallied 19 points, 14 assists and an NBA playoff career-high 21 rebounds. Russell Westbrook is, in fact, averaging a triple-double for the series with 17.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game and has had double-digit assists in all 4 games so far.

Russell Westbrook finished with 21 rebounds in a triple-double performance in game 4 vs the 76ers Monday night.



He is the 4th different player with 20+ rebounds in a playoff triple-double since the merger, joining Nikola Jokic, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan (2x) pic.twitter.com/iX0JDnBZV7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 1, 2021

The players right behind Russell Westbrook in the 2021 NBA playoff triple-double list are Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler with one triple-double each.

Luka Doncic dropped 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 1 against the LA Clippers. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded the 3rd NBA playoff triple-double in Milwaukee Bucks history when he posted 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in Game 4 against the Miami Heat. In Game 4 against Giannis, Jimmy Butler went for 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

