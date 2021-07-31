Who went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft? Looking at the best prospects who weren't picked

Every year several players go undrafted after declaring for the NBA Draft and this season isn't any different. The 2021 NBA Draft is considered one of the deepest classes in recent years and unfortunately, many prospects didn't get to hear their name by Commissioner Adam Silver on July 29th.

As we've seen before, going undrafted in the NBA isn't the end of one's career. Numerous players have shown that they have what it takes to further develop their game and redefine themselves.

Despite going undrafted, Fred VanVleet is an NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors and he recently dropped 54 points, the highest by any undrafted player.

Fred VanVleet's 54 points are a Raptors single-game record & according to @EliasSports , he is the only undrafted player to hold a franchise's single-game scoring record. pic.twitter.com/XQaBFwSuYL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2021

Moses Malone is arguably the best undrafted player in NBA history, a three-time MVP and NBA champion with the 76ers.

Who wasn't picked in the 2021 NBA Draft?

Yves Pons of the Tennessee Volunteers

This year's NBA Draft featured tons of players who are talented enough to play a role on an NBA team but weren't picked.

Daishen Nix is a 19-year-old who played for the G League Ignite alongside Jalen Green (2nd overall pick) and Jonathan Kuminga (7th overall pick). He averaged 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game in 26.5 minutes of play across 13 games.

Daishen Nix has signed with 76ers summer league team. Daishen was one of the first players to sign with the Ignite. Daishen 8.8 point and 5.3 assists per game. #nba #NBADraft #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/0GKW4uHFBw — HIGH LEVEL (@highlevel000) July 30, 2021

Playmaking is his strongest suit. He has joined the Philadelphia 76ers' Summer League Team and is also expected to sign a two-way contract with the team.

Another top prospect who didn't get to hear his name on draft night was Yves Pons of the Tennessee Volunteers. The Haiti-born French player played for his college for four years and his averages went up every single season. He started out averaging 0.7 points in his freshman year but eventually averaged 10.8 points in his junior year.

three highest ranked guys on the ESPN 100 to go undrafted that I for some reason omitted: Daishen Nix, Yves Pons, Jose Alvarado. All likely in line for two-ways. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 30, 2021

Jose Alvarado is another excellent player worthy of an NBA team but went undrafted. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year (Atlantic Coast Conference) and also inducted in the Second Team All-ACC.

He played for Georgia Tech and averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game on a remarkable 50/39/83 shooting split. It is almost surprising that no NBA front office was impressed by his talent.

Duane Washington Jr. is an Ohio State point guard who is the son of former NBA player of the same name and the nephew of five-time NBA champion, Derek Fisher. He has signed with the Indiana Pacers on a two-way contract. He impressed a lot of scouts and was invited to the NBA Draft Combine.

Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi are two great players who were expected to go late in the second round in the 2021 NBA Draft but unfortunately, didn't get selected. Reaves and Joel Ayayi were both signed by the LA Lakers under two-way contracts.

Both apparently gave up a chance to be drafted so they could play for the LA Lakers and with LeBron James.

The Lakers have agreed to sign shooting guard Austin Reeves to a two-way contract, according to league sources. He split his college career at Wichita State and Oklahoma. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 30, 2021

Aaron Henry has also signed with the Philadelphia 76ers under a two-way deal. He played for the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G-League and the Michigan State Spartans in college.

There is an extensive list of players who deserve to play for an NBA team. These players will either sign two-way deals with the team, play for the G-League or play overseas before trying for the NBA again.

