Why did Andre Iguodala not want his daughter, London, to play basketball? Revisiting Clayanna Warthen's allegations against her baby daddy

Andre Iguodala was involved in an ugly controversy with his ex-baby mama, Clayanna Warthen. The two were in the spotlight in 2009 after Warthen had sued the then-Philadelphia 76ers star. She sued him again seven years later after he had won his first championship and a Finals MVP.

Warthen made wild allegations against the former NBA champion related to their daughter, London, who, according to TMZ, had an IQ of 151 at seven years old. Warthen alleged that her baby daddy didn't want London to play basketball in school, citing a controversial reason. According to TMZ, Warthen testified in court, saying that Iguodala didn't want London 'turning into a lesbian.'

However, Iguodala slammed those claims after the hearing. He told TMZ that he didn't want London to face the same struggles as other lesbian players in the WNBA and that he would gladly coach his daughter if she plays the sport.

Warthen had also alleged that Andre Iguodala hadn't been spending enough time with London. She said that he was with her for nine hours in all of 2015 and didn't call her on Christmas Eve.

Clayanna Warthen sought to increase the monthly child support amount to $58,000, citing London's school expenses. It was at $16,000 before she sued him again. It's unclear if the amount was hiked as the court case has been kept under wraps since 2016.

Andre Iguodala had a baby with wife Christina Gutierrez while he was with Clayanna Warthen

Andre Iguodala and Clyanna Warthen's legal battles started in 2009. For those unaware, Warthen had claimed that they were in a relationship since 2004 when she sued him 14 years ago. It's worth noting that Iguodala was in a relationship with his wife, Christina Gutierrez, during that period.

He had a baby with her, Andre Jr., on Mar. 24, 2007. Warthen sought $12,000 to $15,000 in child support. The former Warriors forward was positive about being able to provide for his daughter.

"I feel blessed to have a healthy new daughter, and I will give her all of the love and support she needs for a happy and full life," Iguodala said (via The Philadelphia Inquirer).

Andre Iguodala has spoken or posted about his family and personal life on social media. The former champion has now retired from the sport and is handling an executive role with the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association).

Meanwhile, Clayanna Warthen doesn't have a public social media account. However, she's in the limelight again after featuring on the Basketball Wives TV show.