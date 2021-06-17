Why Dennis Schroder is the ideal free agency target for the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks crashed out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs in embarrassing fashion, losing their first-round series to the Atlanta Hawks in 5 games. The Knicks were no match for the Hawks on either end of the floor and the lack of a primary ball-handler, despite the presence of Derrick Rose, was quite evident.

The New York Knicks will certainly look to add a point guard in the upcoming 2021 NBA offseason, and Dennis Schroder could be an enticing option for Tom Thibodeau's team to look at.

The New York Knicks should make Dennis Schroder their No.1 NBA Free Agency target

Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroder in NBA action

LA Lakers star Dennis Schroder is set to become a free agent this offseason. Schroder joined the Lakers from the OKC Thunder in trade and turned down a 4-year, $84 million extension back in March. Schroder believes he can command an offer in the vicinity of $100 million per year, and the German would be looking to get a deal in that range this summer.

The New York Knicks enter the 2021 NBA offseason with more cap space than any other team, courtesy of some smart front office decisions that were made last year. Tom Thibodeau is responsible for taking the Knicks to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and management will look to reward him with an improved squad going into the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Magic Johnson says Dennis Schroder doesn't belong on Lakers: He lacks 'winning mentality and attitude'https://t.co/2pjGUTIXiK pic.twitter.com/kprBZjkFtk — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 5, 2021

Schroder is coming off a good regular season, tallying 15 points and 5 assists on 43% shooting from the field. However, he had an underwhelming 2021 NBA Playoffs as the LA Lakers bowed out in the first round after a six-game series loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Also Read: 3 teams that should trade for Kemba Walker in the 2021 NBA offseason

Dennis Schroder will be a great pickup for the New York Knicks, who chose to run their offense through RJ Barrett and Julius Randle in the 2020-21 NBA season. Both Barrett and Randle had career years under Tom Thibodeau's tutelage but failed to make an impression in the postseason.

The New York Knicks starting point guard is Elfrid Payton, who simply hasn't performed up to the mark. He was benched in favor of Derrick Rose in the playoffs, to an extent where Payton played in the last two games of the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks series.

The New York Knicks are in desperate need of a player who can create shots for both himself and his teammates, and Dennis Schroder certainly fits the bill. The Knicks are one of the big market teams that can afford to get Schroder on board, and it should be a no-brainer for them to go after the former Atlanta Hawks star.

Also Read: 3 players unlikely to return with the Denver Nuggets for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Edited by Parimal Dagdee