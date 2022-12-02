Why didn’t NBA on TNT have any games on Thursday: All you need to know

NBA on TNT has been a staple in bringing basketball games to a national TV audience since 1989. Their coverage includes weekly doubleheaders of marquee matchups throughout the regular season every Tuesday and Thursday. They also air the All-Star Game, All-Star Weekend festivities and several postseason games.

"Inside the NBA" is TNT's studio show and it's also been on the air since 1989. The show became one of the best sports show in television history with the legendary crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.

But since the start of the season, NBA on TNT has only aired one doubleheader on a Thursday and it happened on Opening Weekend. There are no scheduled games every Thursday until Jan. 12, 2023.

Why didn’t NBA on TNT have any games on Thursday?

NBA on TNT broadcasted the Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets game last Nov. 1.

There's one particular reason why NBA on TNT are not currently airing games on Thursday. Since last season, TNT has decided not to broadcast any doubleheaders on Thursdays and compete against Thursday Night Football.

They will only broadcast starting in January when the NFL regular season is over, with an exception on Opening Weekend. TNT also added a special Sunday doubleheader on the final regular season day of the NBA.

The NFL regular season is set to end on Jan. 9, 2023. NBA on TNT gets their second Thursday doubleheader of the season on Jan. 12, 2023. The first game will be the Boston Celtics taking on the Brooklyn Nets followed by the Dallas Mavericks against the LA Lakers.

"Inside the NBA" makes TNT broadcast better

The TNT NBA crew at the 2016 ESPY awards

In addition to broadcasting NBA games, TNT also has studio show to analyze games in the form of "Inside the NBA." Hosted by Ernie Johnson, the show has grown into one of the best sports show in television history.

The crew of Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal is pure entertainment. Their chemistry is unmatched, while their comedic chops are top notch. They might take some petty shots at each other every now and then, but it all ends with laughter.

Johnson was the first to join at the start of the 1990-91 NBA season. Smith became a full-time analyst in 1998, while Barkley signed a contract in 2000. O'Neal was the last to join, entering the fray in 2011 after retirement.

"Inside the NBA" is not just entertaining, but award-winning. The show has won 22 Sports Emmy Awards since its debut. Johnson also has won six Sports Emmy Awards as a studio host and Barkley has won four as a studio analyst. The show has also been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2016.

